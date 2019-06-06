Carrie Underwood Stuns On The Red Carpet At The 2019 CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood has done it again looking as gorgeous as ever.

Carrie Underwood may have just ruled the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. This event was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 5. The biggest names in country music came out to celebrate together and it all began on the red carpet with plenty of glitz and glam.

One of the biggest stars in country music is Carrie Underwood. No matter where she goes, the mom-of-two always seems to make her style look effortless. That was indeed true as she stepped onto the CMT red carpet shining bright and beautiful in a gorgeous dress by Michael Cinco, as reported by E! News. The short number was a mixture of embroidered flowers and dangling rhinestones throughout and featured a plunging neckline. The sparkling dress showed off her toned legs and her incredible figure just four months after her second child was born.

Underwood paired the outfit with matching strapped heels and dangling starburst earrings. Her long blond hair was pulled back into a pony tail with loose strands falling around her face. Her smoky eye makeup and pale lip color completed her amazing look. The American Idol winner had her proud husband, Mike Fisher, standing by her side on the red carpet as well.

It is actually Fisher’s birthday, so they made a date of it at the CMT Awards. Underwood acknowledged her hubby’s special day when she was accepting her award for winning the Female Video of the Year award for her “Love Wins” video.

“It is my husband’s birthday today. Look what they got you,” she said up on stage with her award in hand.

The #CMTMusicAwards are here, and Carrie Underwood is already killing it on the red carpet! Check out all of the best looks of the night: https://t.co/JEAlge9vRI pic.twitter.com/C8f9yQ3nI6 — Access (@accessonline) June 6, 2019

Speaking beforehand about all of the fun things happening at the CMT, Underwood said that they had just flown in from Canada for the event. She admitted that it’s been a very busy week and she was scrambling trying to get fittings in. However, she does have her mom and sister along with her to help out with her two sons, Isaiah, 4, and 4-month-old Jacob.

The “Southbound” singer is currently on her “Cry Pretty” 360 tour along with Runaway June and Maddie & Tae. The all-girl tour is going well and they are all having a blast together. Isaiah and Jacob are traveling with their mom as well. She is a busy gal with work and family, but she is pretty good at juggling it all.

Carrie Underwood is also up for Video of the Year at the CMT awards along with Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, and Julia Michaels.