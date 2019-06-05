Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Says She Loves The ‘Chaos’ Of Having A Newborn At Home

Taking care of two kids is already hard enough, but adding a newborn into the mix can make things chaotic. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of Jersey Shore fame recently gave birth to baby number three and in an interview with PEOPLE, she admitted that she loves “the chaos of it all.”

“I love the chaos of it all. Even though it’s beyond stressful and tiring. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love my crazy kids who drive me nuts.”

Along with her newborn son, Angelo, Snooki is also the mom to 4-year-old daughter Giovanna and 6-year-old son Lorenzo. The mom of three revealed that she worried her two older kids would be jealous of their baby brother. However, she explained that her two older kids actually did amazing when they met the little boy.

Snooki said, “But they did amazing and are super excited to take care of ‘their baby.'”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Snooki recently spent an entire night awake with her newborn. The reality show star revealed that her baby was awake in the early morning hours. With the caption, she shared a few sweet snaps of her newborn baby on Instagram and even shared with her followers a video of her baby boy.

Throughout her pregnancy, Snooki was open with her followers about the ups and downs she was experiencing. She even shared multiple baby bump photos along the way. She revealed the birth of her son on Instagram last week, announcing that his full name is Angelo James LaValle. At birth, her little guy weighed 7.5 lbs.

In the PEOPLE article, Snooki shared some sweet photos of all three of her kids. In one photo, Snooki held baby Angelo while her daughter Giovanna and son Lorenzo sat on opposite sides of her. Another photo showed Lorenzo wearing a white shirt that says “big brother” in black lettering while he held baby Angelo, who is wore a white onesie with the words “baby brother” written in black lettering.

Snooki rose to fame on the hit MTV show Jersey Shore. She starred on the series for several years before it went off the air. Recently, she reunited with most of the original cast members, including Deena Cortese, for the new show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. So far, two seasons of the show have aired with a third one in the works. Reportedly, the show will return for its third season later this year.