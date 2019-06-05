‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Moves Into Malibu Beach Home After House Fire In 2018

Good news for Camille Grammer!

Camille Grammer has moved into a new home.

Months after losing her Malibu mansion to the wildfires of Los Angeles, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her Instagram Stories to confirm she is now living in a beachfront pad and shared a number of photos from inside of the home, as well as some images taken on her spacious deck.

Following the move, Bravo’s Home & Design shared details about Grammer’s new abode and revealed that the mother of two actually purchased the home years ago as an investment before ultimately deciding to move into the beach house with her family, including new husband, David C. Meyer.

Prior to moving into her beach pad, Grammer and her family were living in a trailer near her former home. As fans recently saw on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Grammer was one of many people, including co-star Denise Richards, who tragically lost their homes to the Woolsey fire in November of last year.

According to Home & Design‘s report, Grammer and Meyer’s master suite features a wood wall, fireplace, and full sitting area, as well as a lounge area that overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

During a tour of the home months ago, Grammer said she was quite happy with the location of her new home and looked forward to seeing the wildlife that would surface once the warmer weather rolled around.

“Voila, look at this. You can’t beat the beach. And this spring, when the sea life comes out, we’ll see the sea lions on the beach, the seals, the dolphins, the whales, it’s spectacular,” she said. “This is why I chose to purchase a house on the beach.”

During Tuesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Grammer was heard having a phone conversation with her co-stars during their trip to Europe in which she spoke of the tragic loss of her home. At the time the scene was filmed, Grammer also shared the news of her house fire with her fans and followers on Instagram.

As fans will recall, Grammer posted a photo taken from above the home before sharing a number of other images she took from inside the home after she and her family were allowed to return and assess the damage.

To see more of Grammer and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.