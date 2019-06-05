‘General Hospital’ Casting Spoilers: Elizabeth Hendrickson Exiting As Margaux Dawson

New General Hospital spoilers reveal that Elizabeth Hendrickson is leaving the show and the role of district attorney Margaux Dawson, at least temporarily. Fans have been curious about whether the actress would be sticking with GH and now it seems even more likely that Margaux may soon make a permanent exit.

As The Inquisitr previously confirmed, Hendrickson is going to be reprising her role as Chloe on The Young and the Restless. Fans had been speculating about this possibility for a while, especially as the show brought back Adam with a recast and Greg Rikaart as Kevin.

Hendrickson had previously chosen to leave Young and Restless to pursue other opportunities. However, she had returned here-and-there for some short arcs. Once the actress joined General Hospital, it seems as if Chloe’s exit from Genoa City would be permanent.

Now, spoilers suggest that Hendrickson may end up sticking with Young and Restless and ditching General Hospital. According to SheKnows Soaps, the actress is leaving GH, at least for now. However, it is unclear at this point whether she will be returning or not.

It is possible that Hendrickson could juggle double duty, for now, doing both Y&R and General Hospital. She wouldn’t be the first in the industry to do that, and it could be that Chloe will be shaking things up again in Genoa City just temporarily.

However, it probably wouldn’t surprise General Hospital fans much to see Hendrickson, and her character of Margaux, exit for good. Fans have been resistant to embrace the character and the writers have seemingly had a tough time figuring out what to do with her.

As soon as spoilers emerged detailing that Hendrickson was joining General Hospital, viewers started to buzz over the possibilities of a romance between Margaux and Drew, played by Billy Miller. The duo’s characters had been a popular romantic couple on Y&R, but the pairing never quite clicked on GH.

Viewers also wondered if Margaux and Sonny could end up having an affair and the writers seemed to hint it would happen. Lately, however, it’s looked more unlikely with Carly’s pregnancy in the mix of things.

More recently, Margaux has become involved with Dawn of Day. There is certainly a conflict of interest there, as her role as district attorney doesn’t sync well with Shiloh’s evil deeds and recent requests that she destroy evidence against him. However, it seems likely that the DOD drama will wrap up relatively soon too.

Will the character of Margaux Dawson be sticking around Port Charles? If she’s not, will she be quietly written out, recast, or be a part of something juicy like when Hayley Erin left as Kiki Jerome?

So far, neither Elizabeth Hendrickson or those behind General Hospital have revealed any spoilers about her future with GH. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what the plan is and additional information should emerge soon.