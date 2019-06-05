Users Think Apple’s New $6K Mac Pro Looks Like A Cheese Grater, Inspiring Hilarious Memes

During Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) earlier this week, the company unveiled their highly-anticipated new Mac Pro, the latest desktop computer to hit the Mac series coming in fall 2019. While Apple boasted about the device’s workstation-class Xeon processors, high-performance memory system, and stunning graphics architecture, social media users couldn’t help but notice one hilarious detail — the Mac Pro looks extremely similar to a cheese grater. Naturally, memes started flooding Twitter, and nobody can un-see the cheese grater.

While the sleek silver device bears the simple Apple logo on its body, the sides of the Mac Pro are cut like a bell-shaped cheese grater, complete with the handle and grooves. Better yet, Apple just so happened to unveil the product on the eve of National Cheese Day, according to Thrillist.

Some Twitter users resorted to sharing irresistible cheese puns.

“I can honestly say that this #Mac Pro is #grater than any other Apple product,” one user said.

“Let me introduce : the Mac and Cheese,” another wrote.

One person questioned whether or not Apple actually intended to use the silly cheese grater design as a marketing tactic.

“I don’t know anything about the new Mac aside from that people think it looks like a cheese grater so is that GOOD marketing or BAD marketing?” someone else pointed out.

Meanwhile, other users believe the Mac Pro looks like a tool for getting calluses off of feet.

Some took the opportunity to pose their own cheese graters with Apple iPads to joke that they already have a Mac Pro. One shared a simple photo of a cheese grater and joked that they were testing out the Mac Pro.

As user @luscious_dan summed it up: “What a time to be alive.”

All jokes aside, the Mac Pro is ticketed at $6,000 for an 8-core Xeon processor, AMD Radeon Pro 580, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, while more powerful versions of the device are available at a higher price. The Mac Pro also introduces Apple Afterburner, which allows playback of three video streams simultaneously.

“We designed Mac Pro for users who require a modular system with extreme performance, expansion and configurability,” Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller said in a statement. “The new Mac Pro is a monster that will enable pros to do their life’s best work.”

Apple also unveiled the Apple Pro Display XDR at the conference, a display monitor featuring a 32-inch Retina 6K screen and a superwide viewing angle. The Apple Pro Display XDR is ticketed at $5,000.