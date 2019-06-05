‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, June 4: Ridge Wants Liam Back With Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, June 4 states that Florence “Flo” Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) talked about Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). She didn’t want the couple to give up on their marriage. Wyatt pointed out that Hope was pushing the divorce because she believed that Liam should be with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls. Wyatt thought that Flo had a big heart because she was so concerned about his brother’s marriage.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was keeping Kelly (Zoe Pennington) entertained. Liam arrived and helped out with his daughter. While Steffy was on the phone, Ridge chatted with Liam and asked to know what his future plans were. Liam admitted that he had none, per She Knows Soaps. Ridge told his former son-in-law that Steffy needed him. Liam opined that Steffy was an amazing mother and that she definitely did not need him.

Hope told Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) that she and her husband had separated the previous evening. Brooke cautioned that she would regret her actions, while Hope felt that they were doing this for the children. Hope told her mother that she and Liam would always love each other, but that he belonged with Steffy and the girls.

Ridge takes a gamble and plays devil's advocate with Brooke about Hope, Liam, and Steffy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/5z4YYwyHSM #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/zAJMmYwlOy — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 4, 2019

Brooke and Ridge also talked about the situation at work. Brooke thought that the situation was unfair on Hope. She said that her daughter was thinking about everyone except herself, and she was also still trying to cope with the loss of Beth. Ridge sympathized with Brooke but pointed out that he also wanted what was best for his daughter. He said that there were children involved. Surely, it would not be that bad if Liam and Steffy reunited for the sake of those children.

Flo visited Hope, who was still despondent about the previous evening’s events. She informed her cousin that she and Liam had separated for good. Hope was crying when she told her how she and Liam said their last goodbyes. Flo felt awful because she didn’t want Hope to lose her marriage on top of a losing a child. Hope told Flo that when she lost Beth, she lost her dream of a family as well. Flo told Hope that she would feel guilty for the rest of her life if she and Liam broke up. She felt that somewhere there was a healthy baby for Hope and remained adamant that Hope should not give up on her marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.