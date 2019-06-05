Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Criticized For Her Behavior Towards Dad Harry Hamlin After Stunning ‘RHOBH’ Scene

The teen's anorexia struggles played out during a tense family dinner on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

It may have been the most “real” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scene ever, and one that many parents can relate to. On the most recent episode of the Bravo hit, RHOBH veteran Lisa Rinna, her husband Harry Hamlin, and their two daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, were captured on camera having a family barbecue. The happy scene quickly went south — as the painful reality of 17-year-old Amelia’s eating disorder dominated the family dinner, there was tension between Rinna and Hamlin as they seemingly blamed each other for their daughter’s behavior.

The episode showed Harry hosting a backyard cookout for his wife and kids. The Mad Men star whipped up a menu of hamburgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob, salad, and pie. But as Hamlin served up the food, youngest daughter Amelia said she was not hungry. Amelia has been dealing with an ongoing battle with anorexia that was addressed earlier this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to People.

After Amelia insisted she was not hungry and was “allergic” to her dad Harry’s food, the actor became visibly frustrated. At one point, Amelia flipped off her famous father after he asked the family to take their plates in, as she curtly reminded him that she didn’t have a plate. The teen then poked at her dad to ask him if it upsets him that she can’t eat the food he makes.

“Does it really make you angry? I’m sorry, we’re going to have to work through it,” Amelia quipped.

She then complained about Hamlin’s bad energy.

“His energy is so effed up. What are you doing? Why is your energy like this? You’re very passive aggressive. ‘Oh, you can’t eat my food? Oh, okay.’ Like hello, hello.”

After Lisa jokingly asked Harry if he is the father of these children, the actor fired back to tell her that he thinks she is responsible for their daughter’s behavior.

After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode aired, Amelia posted an Instagram selfie, in which she vowed to grow her eyebrows out, skip makeup, and “accept me for me.” The teen model encouraged followers to go 100 percent natural this summer along with her.

Some fans took to the comments section to tell the teen that she should grow up and show some respect to her dad instead.

“Super disrespectful to your father – parents don’t last forever,” one follower wrote after watching the tense Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scene.

“I hope you apologized to your dad after watching tonight’s episode,” another RHOBH fan wrote to Amelia. “I like you but it was hard to watch. I’d never talk to my dad that way.”

Another fan defended Amelia and explained that an eating disorder affects more than a person’s body, and can make people lash out at loved ones simply because they are unhappy with themselves.

“Her father knows that by now and I’m sure she’s apologized for all her past behavior already,” the supportive fan explained.

Loading...

The Real Housewives viewer also called for critics to let Amelia recover in peace.

Lisa Rinna has been vocal about her daughter Amelia’s eating disorder, but this is the first time Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans saw firsthand how it affects her entire family. In a confessional interview, Rinna admitted she sometimes blames herself and Harry for Amelia’s problems.

“You can’t help but blame yourself. You know, it’s like, ‘What did we do to f**k her up?’ Maybe we did something. I don’t know. I just know that it’s really, really hard to watch Amelia be in pain.”

In March, Amelia posted a poignant Instagram photo in which she revealed that she has received help to deal with her eating disorder. The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin wrote that she wants to use her platform to help others and that she is working one day at a time to get through this difficult part of her life.

Lisa Rinna also took to her Bravo blog to praise her daughter Amelia for her bravery and honesty, as she opened up about her very private health problems in order to help others who are struggling.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.