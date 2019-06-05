Lori Loughlin Reportedly Feeling ‘Exasperated’ By Long Court Case

Lori Loughlin is said to be growing weary as her court case in the college admissions scandal drags on. The actress was arrested earlier this year with her husband Mossimo Giannulli in connection with the case, which saw dozens indicted on charges of bribery and more.

According to People Magazine, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were arrested with about 50 others, including college coaches, admissions counselors, and parents such as actress Felicity Huffman, who were accused of falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children in order to secure their spots into prestigious colleges.

After pleading not guilty, Loughlin and Giannulli are said to be finding the slow process of their court case tedious and agonizing.

“People who are not in the legal field often don’t understand how long these things take. Lori and Mossimo are seeing firsthand that court cases move slowly,” an insider tells the magazine.

“They’re having to come to terms with the fact that this isn’t going away anytime soon. This will be over their heads all summer long, and it could still be pending during the holidays. At this point, they have to get used to the new normal,” the source added.

The insider went on to reveal that Lori and Mossimo are feeling “exasperated” by the slow pace of the case, and although they were in court on Monday, they won’t see a judge again until October 2.

Lori Loughlin reportedly regrets ‘smiling so much’ during her court entrance https://t.co/7AVYrPf0Tg pic.twitter.com/AhhcbZ0zxk — UPROXX (@UPROXX) May 31, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori Loughlin’s arrest has greatly impacted her life. After she was charged with fraud and money laundering, Lori was fired from her work at The Hallmark Channel, which included the network’s movies and popular TV series, When Calls The Heart.

Loading...

Loughlin was also axed from the fifth and final season of Fuller House on Netflix, which is currently filming.

Recently, Candace Cameron Bure, who stars as DJ Tanner Fuller on the show, spoke out about Lori’s firing. Candace told Entertainment Tonight that she has no idea whether or not the absence of Lori’s character, Aunt Becky, will be addressed on the show, adding the Netflix hasn’t even broached the topic with the cast thus far.

Meanwhile, Candace says that it has been very emotional getting back to the Fuller House set knowing that it is the final season of the show, revealing that she loves everything about the series, especially working with her very best friends.

It seems that fans will have to find out what will happen with Lori Loughlin’s court case until October.