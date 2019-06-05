‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Reveals He’s In Grave Danger

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal bad news for Victor, and he finally confesses his diagnosis to Nikki.

Not surprisingly, Abby (Melissa Ordway) took her concerns about her father to the only woman who may be able to wrestle the truth out of Victor (Eric Braeden) — Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Nikki vows that she will get her husband to come clean, and Abby is relieved to know that Nikki is on the job since Victor already lied to her, according to SheKnows Soaps.

Meanwhile, Nate (Sean Dominic) gives Victor his first treatment at Newman Enterprises instead of the hospital, which Nate doesn’t think is ideal. However, Victor refuses to go there because he cannot be seen getting treatments. Victor plans to keep everything a secret from all those he loves as well as his business competitors. Any hint of weakness could cause series issues for Newman.

While everybody else is getting ready for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) recommitment ceremony, Nikki finds Victor at the office, and she confronts him about his health. To Victor’s credit, he doesn’t try to lie to his wife. She’s had a lifetime of dealing with his lies and mistruths. Victor tells Nikki the unfortunate truth about his health. He has a rare blood disease. All the red blood cells in Victor’s body get destroyed, and the situation is dire — Victor’s life is in jeopardy from the illness.

Loading...

Not surprisingly, Nikki is horrified to hear about her husband’s health problems, but she promises Victor that they will face everything together. Victor tells his wife that he is optimistic about his chances and believes he will come through this health threat no worse for the wear. However, he wants to ensure that he makes things right with Adam (Mark Grossman) just in case the worst should happen, and he doesn’t make it.

According to The Inquisitr, Victor surprises Victoria by showing up and supporting her at her recommitment ceremony to support her and Billy. This behavior is out of character for Victor, which may raise some eyebrows, but it looks like some uninvited guests could cause trouble instead.

Although Nikki pushed Victor to tell all the children, Victor made her promise to keep his health troubles between them. Because of Victor’s wishes, Nikki lies to Abby and tells her that her father is healthy and there is nothing to be concerned about. Will Abby actually trust what Nikki has to say?