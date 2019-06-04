Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Xander’s Threat

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, June 5, reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) may be forced to take action. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) knows their ugly secret and he won’t be silenced.

It seems strange that Zoe and Flo frequently argued about their crime at Forrester Creations. They chose to air their grievances in a place where the very people that they had betrayed also worked. It was only a matter of time before someone heard them and put the pieces of the puzzle together. And the person who overheard them arguing about Beth was Xander.

Xander had noticed the change in his girlfriend. He was concerned about her because she seemed distracted and could not sleep at night. Although he confronted her on numerous occasions, Zoe chose not to tell him the truth. Instead, she brushed off his questions and pretended that she was just worried about her father.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she won’t be able to push Xander to the side any longer. Now that he knows that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is Beth, he is demanding answers. Not only does he want to know the finer details, but he also wants to know what Flo and Zoe’s next step is going to be.

Both Zoe and Flo don’t want to confess because they have a lot at stake. Flo doesn’t want to lose the life that she has built for herself in Los Angeles, while Zoe doesn’t want her father to pay for his crime. Flo and Zoe could also go to jail because they are accomplices in Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) crime.

However, Xander has nothing to lose. He is horrified that they have not told Hope and Liam that their daughter is alive. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, tease that he will give Flo and Zoe an ultimatum.

It seems as if he may tell them that they need to tell Hope and Liam the truth or he will. Xander will not be silenced, and he will tell them that they have a decision to make. He won’t be a party to their lies and watch Hope and Liam suffer because of it. Will Xander follow through on his threat?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.