Jade Cline Opens Up About What Her First Season Of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Will Show

The big news has been announced, and Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will officially be joining the cast of Teen Mom 2, after Jenelle Evans was let go from the show. While fans have an idea of what to expect from the other cast members, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska and Briana DeJesus, viewers who are not familiar with Jade are unsure what her segments will be about. According to a report from PEOPLE, Jade opened up to Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley on their Coffee Convos podcast and, sitting alongside Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, revealed what her upcoming season will show.

First things first, fans should know that Jade has a young daughter, Kloie, who was born in September, 2017. Her season of Young and Pregnant showed her raising her daughter, and chronicled her relationship with Kloie’s father, Sean Austin. Jade is not currently with the father of her daughter.

Now that she is moving onto Teen Mom 2, Jade is bringing her story with her, which includes dealing with her parents’ addiction and incarceration, as explained on the episode of the Coffee Convos podcast.

“In my new season, both of my parents were just incarcerated. They’ve been strung out for so long, they’re like binge addicts, where they’ll binge [on drugs] and then they’ll be okay. And then it’s like a fairytale for like a month and it’s like I have my mom back, my mommy is back.”

“It hurts because I’ve grown up and I haven’t had my mom there,” Jade said. She then opened up about the fact that her biological father committed suicide when she was a baby and the impact that has had on her.

“I feel like my real dad never loved me enough to stay and now I feel like, even when I have a second chance at a father, I feel like he never loved me enough to stay clean.”

Catelynn and Tyler, who appear on Teen Mom OG, can relate to Jade’s story, having both dealt with addiction with their parents as well. Tyler admitted that boundaries are the “most important thing” to have.

Loading...

While it is clear that Jade has had a rough life, she admits that it has made her a strong person.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jade admitted that she was “blindsided” when she was asked to join the Teen Mom 2 cast.

Jenelle Evans was let go from the show in early May. She hadn’t filmed since the Teen Mom 2 reunion, which recently wrapped up on MTV. On her final segment on the show, Jenelle opened up about her season and explained that she didn’t feel her life was accurately depicted on the show.

It is unclear when the second part of Season 9 of the show will air on MTV, but Jade Cline is filming along with the other cast members. A new season of Teen Mom OG will air on MTV starting June 10.