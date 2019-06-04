Ciara Shows Off Body In See-Through Garment At CFDA Fashion Awards

Ciara is glowing and has every reason to be.

Billboard recently reported that the “Body Party” hitmaker graduated from Harvard University. The news came soon after she dropped her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, which she released off of her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Last night, the “Dance Like We’re Making Love” songstress attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York and looked absolutely stunning. The garment was designed by Vera Wang, and Ciara expressed in her Instagram caption that it was one of her favorite looks.

The see-through, cut-out floral dress showed off her insane body and beautiful legs. The garment was off the shoulder and very eye-catching. Underneath the dress, Cici wore a black crop top and high-waisted hotpants while owning her hair in long dreadlocks. She accessorized the look with a pair of high heels, which had some inches on them. Ciara looked like a million dollars and the superstar that she is.

The “Goodies” hitmaker was praised in the comments section after her series of Instagram uploads, as her followers were in awe of her beauty.

“Wow you look like Lisa Bonet,” one mentioned.

“Ciara, God’s Favor is on you. Keep Shining!!!!” another said.

“You’ve been out here killing it and I love it,” a third stated.

Her latest album, Beauty Marks, so far has peaked at No. 9 on the U.S. Top R&B Albums and No. 10 on the U.K. R&B Albums. According to her Instagram caption, it has achieved over 135,000 equivalent global album sales. Her single “Level Up” has gone gold and is close to platinum status while the overall album campaign has gathered in over 208 million global YouTube views. Her latest music video, the album’s title track, is an emotional mini-documentary celebrating the day of her wedding with Russell Wilson and the birth of her second child, Sienna, per The Inquisitr. Ciara edited and produced the video.

The new record includes collaborations with Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly Rowland.

To promote the album, she uploaded a number of raw images to her Instagram that mainly consisted of her taking her clothes off, which The Inquisitr revealed.

Other big names Ciara has collaborated with in the past include Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, and Bow Wow to name a few.

Last month, the “Freak Me” songstress turned up at the Met Gala event in style. In a video clip uploaded to her Instagram account, she revealed she became the first person to ever twerk on the red carpet, claiming that history had been made. The Inquisitr reported this as she did it with musician Big Freedia while dancing to her single “Play.”

On Instagram, Ciara has a huge following that boasts over 22.4 million.