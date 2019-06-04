‘Friends’ Stars Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow Reunite For Hilarious Photo

The real-life friends agree they have aged very well.

Age has been kind to Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, and Snapchat filters have been even kinder. The former Friends stars shared a hilarious Instagram snap over the weekend, in which they declared they’ve “never looked better.”

Kudrow, 55, posted the filter-filled photo that gave the Friends beauties extra-big eyes and, in Cox’s case, an oversized smile with missing teeth. Both stars posted to the comments to agree that they look great with their faux faces. Meanwhile, the Instagram reunion sparked plenty of comments from Friends fans who also loved the look.

“Vogue is calling,” one fan joked.

“Tell Monica it’s okay to go to the dentist nobody’s gonna die,” another fan wrote, referencing Cox’s Friends character, Monica Geller-Bing.

According to People, while their Friends co-star and real-life bestie, Jennifer Aniston, is not on Instagram, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox are no strangers to social media reunions. In April, the two friends posted photos from a girl’s night out. And last month, Cox posted a throwback of the entire Friends cast on a trip to Las Vegas before their hit show made them all famous— and millionaires.

You can see Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox’s hilarious Instagram snap and the throwback pic of the full Friends cast below.

As for fans hoping for a TV reunion for Kudrow, Cox and the rest of the cast of the iconic NBC sitcom, last fall Courteney Cox told People a remake might be difficult considering the show was about a group of friends in their 30s who are finding themselves.

“I just don’t see it happening,” Cox said of the cast members who are now in their 50s.

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman recently told Rolling Stone there are “several reasons” why a Friends revival will never happen. Kauffman said the “heart” of the show — a time in one’s life when your friends are your family – would be gone.

“[A reunion] could only disappoint. ‘The One Where Everyone’s Disappointed.'”

Friends starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The Emmy-winning sitcom aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004, and fans have been clamoring for a reunion ever since.

While a full-on reunion is out, all of the members of the Friends cast have reunited with at least some of their co-stars on various TV shows and specials, most notably for NBC’s star-studded salute to TV director James Burrows. The special featured all of the Friends stars except Perry, who phoned in a taped message.

In 2014, Aniston, Kudrow and Cox all reprised their Friends roles for a sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which you can see below.