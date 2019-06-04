‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Suggests Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin Only Dated Her For Fame

Do the girls of Teen Mom 2 ever worry that someone will date them with the intent to get famous? That was a question posed to Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer on the final part of the reunion special which aired Monday night. According to Hollywood Life, on the show, Kailyn revealed that she feels like that has already happened to her and suggested that her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, only dated her for the fame.

“Javi definitely did. Because he got picked for a different show on MTV before he met me, and the girl said no. So it was like so convenient that all of a sudden you’re running into my job at the mall.”

As some Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Javi and Kailyn met while she was working at a retail store at the mall. It seems, though, that Kailyn is questioning whether or not that meeting happened by chance or not.

This isn’t the first time Kailyn has been open about her suspicions, though. According to MTV News, Kailyn also questioned the meeting with Javi during the MTV special, Kailyn’s Biggest Blow-Ups.

“I found out later in life that he sought me out, knew who I was, came to find me,” Kailyn explained on the special.

Loading...

On the Kailyn’s Biggest Blow-Ups special, Kailyn explained that she had gone through her now ex-husband’s Facebook messages and found out about him appearing on another MTV show before meeting her. However, the show appearance didn’t pan out since it was about getting back together with an ex and the girl involved didn’t want to appear on the show. A few months later, he was at the mall meeting Kailyn.

Kailyn and Javi eventually married and had one son together, Lincoln. The two are doing well with their co-parenting now, but Kailyn doesn’t have a relationship with Javi’s new girlfriend, Lauren, who is also the mother to his youngest son. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn recently revealed on another part of the reunion special that she is close to her ex-boyfriend’s wife, Vee, but that she will not be that way with Lauren. Despite not having any intent on friendship, Kailyn admitted that she will be “cordial” with her ex-husband’s new girlfriend.

The cast of Teen Mom 2 is filming for Season 9B. It is unclear when the new season of the show will air. A new season of Teen Mom OG premieres June 10 on MTV.