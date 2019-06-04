Ashley Graham Shows Off Curves In Fitted Black Christian Siriano Dress At The CFDA Awards

Ashley Graham turned heads at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday when she attended the star-studded event in a fitted black dress that showed off her enviable curves. On Instagram, Ashley revealed that the dress was designed by Christian Siriano, arguably the most successful designer to have ever competed on Project Runway. Some of the highlights of the knee-length outfit include an elaborate ruffled bodice, elegant elbow length gloves, and a sleek black fascinator that heightened the drama of the entire look. She also carried a dainty box purse which seemed straight out of a film from the 1960s.

It looks like the nod to vintage cinema was intentional. In the caption, Ashley said that the outfit made her feel like the star of an Alfred Hitchcock film.

After she rocked the red carpet, the official Instagram page for Cristian Siriano raved about the way Ashley wore their design.

“She showed up to the Funeral to COLLECT THE CHECK!” the post reads. “@ashleygraham shut this carpet down in Siriano at the @cfda awards.”

Ashley’s fans were just as enthusiastic and there were lots of famous names gushing about her look.

“WOWWWWW!!!!!!!” wrote Lori Harvey. Lala Anthony echoed that sentiment with her comment too.

” Sick,” she wrote before adding fire emojis.

Jordyn Woods clearly agreed as she left three fire emojis in the comments section.

Given the spectacular fashion moments she’s had on the red carpet, it’s difficult to believe that she used to struggle to find designers willing to dress her voluptuous frame. In a 2017 interview, she told The Cut that couldn’t attend the 2016 Met Gala because she was unable to source an evening gown in time.

“I couldn’t get a designer to dress me,” she says. “You can’t just show up in jeans and a T-shirt,” she said.

Ashley blamed it on the fact that she didn’t have close relationships with designers at that point in her career but The Cut suggests that it likely had a lot to do with her body type.

But that’s no longer a problem for the 31-year-old stunner. She attended this year’s Met Gala in Dapper Dan x Gucci and last year she wore a curve-hugging molten copper gown by Prabal Gurung to the high profile fashion event.

While she acknowledged her success in the interview with The Cut, she stressed that she didn’t want to be the only plus-sized model attracting the opportunities that she’s had.

“I’m getting a seat at the table we’ve never had before, and I’m also pulling up a couple of seats around me,” she said.