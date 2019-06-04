Jennifer Lopez Puts Her Hard Body On Display At Fashion Awards

Jennifer Lopez’s famous figure is out of this world. The actress/singer is a total gym rat, and it shows.

According to E! News, Jennifer Lopez stepped out on Monday night for the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards. JLo rocked the red carpet in a belly-baring gown that commanded attention.

In the photos, Lopez is seen wearing a two-piece, orange dress by Ralph Lauren. Jennifer dons the skimpy, long-sleeved crop top that boasts bedazzled embellishments and falls just below her chest. The top shows off the singer’s unbelievable abs, and flat tummy.

Jennifer added a matching floor-length orange skirt with a long train to complete the look. Lopez wore her long, caramel-colored hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail at the back of her head as her straight strands fell down her back.

JLo also wore a full face of makeup for the occasion, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, coral-colored blush, and a nude lip. Jennifer added a deep, bronzed glow all over her body, and accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and rings on her fingers.

Lopez’s fiance, Alex Rodriguez, stood to the side and let his girl have all of the attention as he looked dapper in a black suit and matching tie.

Back in March, Harpers Bazaar gave fans insight into Jennifer Lopez’s fit lifestyle by compiling a list of her diet and exercise tips.

JLo has revealed in the past that her number one rule is to stay well hydrated, which means drinking a ton of water.

“I try to keep my body hydrated and well rested after every workout,” she said. “That way, I’m ready to hit it hard again the next day.”

Loading...

Lopez has also revealed in the past that she doesn’t drink any alcohol, or beverages with caffeine in them. She also reportedly eats very clean, previously telling her fans that she only eats organic foods, most of which are high in protein.

In addition, she controls her cravings by snacking throughout the day and doing so in a smart way. The singer says she eats protein when she has a craving, and will often munch on fruit and veggies, which she carries with her to combat her hunger between meals.

In addition, she never skips out on a workout. JLo says that she is convinced that working out not only helps her body, but her spirit too, saying it simply makes her happy.

Fans can see more of Jennifer Lopez by following her on Instagram.