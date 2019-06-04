Bebe Rexha Shows Major Cleavage In A Sequined Angelys Balek Dress To The 2019 CFDA Awards

Bebe Rexha is pulling out all the stops for the 2019 CFDA Awards.

The “Say My Name” songstress shared an Instagram photo of her and her crew on her way to the annual costume and fashion event. In the post, Rexha is looking at the camera while wearing a black sequined dress with a plunging neckline that showed off the singer’s cleavage. According to the singer’s tags, she is wearing a dress from Angelys Balek, who she is attending the event with. To pair with the look, the curvy songstress is rocking a blonde bob and a smoky eye with nude lipstick. Rexha also wore diamond studs for the big night. For her nails, the singer went with light blue gel acrylics in an oval shape. The “Meant To Be” singer shared a more in-depth look of the nails on her Instagram Stories.

At the time of writing, Rexha’s ultra-glam look received more than 82,000 likes from her 8.4 million followers. The songstress also received more than 500 comments from her fans.

“ABSOLUTELY HEAVENLY Goddesses,” one follower said of Rexha and her fans.

“OH MY GOD WEAR THAT DRESS TO MY FUNERAL,” another follower chimed in.

Rexha’s red carpet look comes just weeks after she shared her thoughts on the importance of a positive body image. USA Today reports that the “I’m A Mess” singer shared a photo on Instagram wearing a red bikini on Friday, May 17. The singer mentioned that the photo was un-retouched and that she felt confident enough to share it, despite society’s standards.

“I probably should have photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should have photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should have made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs. But I didn’t,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

“Society can really (expletive) with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop.”

Rexha also shared that she was told she was “too big” to be dressed for the Grammy Awards back in February. Since then, the singer has preached self-love to her fans on social media.

According to WWD, The Council of Fashion Designers of America revealed its list of nominees for the CFDA Awards last month. Designer Tom Ford has reportedly replaced Diane Von Furstenberg as the council’s chairman. The acclaimed designer served as chairman for 13 years before stepping down. The awards will be held at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. The council has reportedly tapped comedians Hasan Minhaj and Jessica Williams to present the awards.