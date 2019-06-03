‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Moves Into Her New House Amid Filming On Season 8

Kristen Doute purchased the home earlier this year.

Kristen Doute has officially joined her Vanderpump Rules co-stars in The Valley.

After spending the past several years living alongside a number of her fellow cast mates in West Hollywood, California, where SUR Restaurant is located, Doute has settled into her $1 million home amid filming on the series’ upcoming eighth season.

On June 3, Bravo’s Home and Design shared a series of photos posted to Doute’s Instagram Stories that were taken from inside the reality star’s new home and revealed that Doute has been doing a number of renovations at her new property, including the installation of new wood floors and the tearing down of at least one interior wall.

Throughout the process of moving out of her West Hollywood apartment and into her new home in The Valley, Doute posted a series of photos on her Instagram Stories, including a photo she labeled “moving day.”

“Found these gems but no left AirPods,” she wrote in the image’s caption.

With another photo that featured her inside of her new home with her feet propped up on a table and a Corona beside them, Doute told her audience she was tired as she faced the television and fireplace in front of her.

According to a report shared by Distractify last month, Doute noted that out of the entire Vanderpump Rules cast, she was actually the only cast member who purchased a home in The Valley by herself. While Scheana Marie bought herself a vacation property in Palm Springs, Doute is the only single person who has joined Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright in The Valley.

Doute also seemed to be the only cast member who purchased a fixer-upper.

As Distractify shared, Doute spent a whopping $1 million on a 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with tons of outdoor space and quickly began remodeling the property after she closed on her new place.

Although Doute split from Brian Carter after filming Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which she confirmed during the three-part reunion special last month, she told Page Six in a statement weeks ago that she and Carter were attempting to mend their relationship.

“Just like every normal couple, we are experiencing ups and downs with our relationship and are working through this together … when the cameras are not rolling,” Doute said, via a representative. “As we are still figuring out what the future holds for both of us, we are considering ourselves single.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is currently in production and expected to begin airing on Bravo TV sometime later this year.