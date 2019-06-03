Catelynn Lowell And Kailyn Lowry Speak Out After Mackenzie McKee Is Reportedly Added To ‘Teen Mom OG’

On Monday, new reports claimed that former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee will be joining the cast of Teen Mom OG following Bristol Palin’s departure after one season. While Mackenzie is no stranger to MTV reality shows, it looks like some of the cast members aren’t too happy about the addition of a new fifth cast member.

After articles started circulating, Catelynn tweeted, “If it’s not broke don’t fix it! #TeenMomOG #JustSaying.”

According to Pop Culture, fans were quick to respond to Catelynn’s tweet, shocked that she was seemingly throwing shade at Mackenzie. One fan tweeted that they “didn’t realize” the reality show star was a “mean girl” to which Mackenzie replied, “Me either.”

While it may seem that the Teen Mom OG cast isn’t welcoming to a new cast member, especially after in an interview with Us Weekly the cast said they were fine with four members, Catelynn explained in another Tweet that wasn’t the case.

“It has NOTHING to do with Mackenzie at all! It’s with the ppl that don’t explain what’s happening. I welcome anyone just think MTV would tell us not find out online.”

It sounds like Cate is more upset that she had to find out about the alleged new cast member via online articles instead of from MTV. So far, none of the other Teen Mom OG cast members have spoken out about the rumors and there has not been any confirmation from MTV that Mackenzie will indeed be joining the cast.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, sources told Radar Online that Mackenzie will reportedly be joining the cast on a “trial basis.” Reportedly, Mackenzie’s segments won’t air until later in the season.

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 also chimed in about the news on Twitter and revealed that she wanted to cover it on her podcast with Lindsie Chrisley.

Loading...

“Let it be known that I asked to cover the Mackenzie McKee joining OG stuff for Coffee Convos Podcast & was given the run around saying it wasn’t happening.”

Reportedly, Kailyn and Lindsie interviewed Jade Cline for their podcast. Jade is allegedly joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 after Jenelle Evans was fired. The Teen Mom 2 reunion is touting a big announcement for Monday night and it is reported that Jenelle’s replacement will be revealed then.

Kail echoed Catelynn’s words in another Tweet saying, “Wish there was more honesty @MTV.”

Teen Mom OG is set to return to on June 10.