‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Gushes Over Wife Catelynn Lowell: ‘We Knew Exactly What We Wanted’

Teen Mom OG is getting ready to air an all-new season on MTV. The cast has been sharing their lives for nearly a decade and on Monday, the official Teen MomTwitter account shared a flashback clip of Tyler Baltierra proposing to Catelynn Lowell. Tyler shared the clip and, with it, added a sweet caption of his own, gushing over his wife.

“We were only 17 & everyone thought we were naively mistaken about what we wanted out of life, but we knew exactly what we wanted. We wanted each other…forever. I love you so much @CatelynnLowell”

Catelynn noticed the sweet words from her husband and replied on Twitter, “how did I get so lucky to have you?!? I love you so much!”

Catelynn and Tyler have been through so much over the past decade. Audiences were first introduced to them on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, the young couple found out they were expecting a baby together. Knowing they were young and unprepared to raise a child, the couple decided to place their baby girl for adoption.

The couple continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG and viewers watched their ups and downs over the years. On New Years Day 2015, the couple welcomed their daughter, Novalee and Catelynn and Tyler married later that year.

In late 2018, Catelynn revealed that she and Tyler were expecting another baby. Catelynn made the reveal to US Weekly, announcing their rainbow baby was on the way.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited. It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

The couple welcomed their daughter, Vaeda Luma, in February 2019. Initially, the couple had planned on naming their daughter Tezlee, but they decided to change it just before she was born. The couple have been sharing photos of their daughter on social media since she was born and fans will likely have the opportunity to meet her on the new season of the show.

When the new season of the show airs, fans will get to see, not only Catelynn and Tyler’s journey, but also Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd’s. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Teen Mom 3 cast member Mackenzie McKee will reportedly be joining the cast as well, but will not be shown until later in the season.

The new season of Teen Mom OG begins June 10 on MTV.