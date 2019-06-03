Alex Rodriguez On Toilet Photo: ‘I Have To Invest In Some Good Blinds’

Retired New York Yankee and Jennifer Lopez fiance Alex Rodriguez suffered an embarrassment last month when a photo of him on the toilet at his swanky Manhattan apartment was taken and leaked to social media.

Per The Inquisitr, Rodriguez’s representatives believed at the time that the photo was taken by someone working for a hedge fund with offices in the building across the street- and the former ballplayer has also threatened to sue. The photo had made the rounds of media and finance circles in New York in early May, before eventually appearing on Twitter.

The New York Post reported at the time that the ex-slugger was “caught with his pants down on the throne by a photographer who was privy to a clear view.”

Now, Rodriguez has addressed the matter for the first time in a new interview.

Appearing on Fox 5‘sGood Day New York, Rodriguez was asked about the toilet photo.

“I’m certainly not suing, and the one thing is, I actually do my best thinking there,” Rodriguez said of his toilet. “It is what it is, and I have to invest in some good blinds, and I think I am.” He went on to state that he and his team are continuing an investigation into who was responsible for it, because “you don’t want the next person… for that to happen.”

Legal experts told Page Six last month that Rodriguez would likely have a difficult time suing over the photo due to privacy laws in New York.

Rodriguez also said that he was thankful that the picture was of himself and not of Lopez or one of his children.

He and Lopez paid $15 million for the 4,000-square-foot Park Avenue abode last year, but listed the property for $17.5 million earlier this year, per Architectural Digest, The couple is said to be seeking another property with more space for their family.

In the interview, Rodriguez also talked about his marriage proposal to Lopez, as well as life as a blended family with his own children and Lopez’s. The two of them each have two children from their previous marriages.

Rodriguez, who currently works as a baseball studio analyst for Fox Sports and as a podcaster in addition to various other business ventures, was on the Fox 5 morning show to promote Ozy Fest, the upcoming annual conference at which he is scheduled to appear. Rodriguez is hosting the Central Park event, where Spike Lee, Trevor Noah, Stacy Abrams, John Legend, Rachael Ray and others will appear.