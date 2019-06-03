Mindy Kaling Compares Daughter To Tony Soprano, Says ‘She’s Like In The Mob’

Actress, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling has carved out a place for herself in the industry after years and years of hard work. She got her start on the popular sitcom The Office and went on to create and star in her own show, The Mindy Project. Her career continues to thrive, and nothing that life throws at her has slowed her down — not even unexpectedly finding out that she was pregnant.

It seems that motherhood isn’t simple, though, even if you’re a celebrity. Kaling was recently on The Ellen DeGeneres Show promoting her latest project. As PopSugar reports, she decided to share an anecdote about her daughter that had the audience chuckling.

“I didn’t know how much bribery there was in being a parent. Every time I see her, it’s like Tony Soprano. I go up to her, and I’m like, ‘Hey, you have to give me the remote control.’ And she’s like, ‘Give me your car keys.’ She’s like in the mob. She’s smart, and she can barely talk. So, that’s my life now.”

Kaling didn’t take a hiatus from the industry after having her daughter and kept working on projects even when she was a brand new mom. She’s managing to balance motherhood and being a boss with grace.

Kaling shared the clip on her Instagram page, and her fans absolutely loved it.

“Parenting is like 80% bribes,” noted one commenter.

“It’s so true though,” wrote another.

Loading...

“They are so clever at this age! This is where we learn that we as parents are master negotiators or maybe they are? Either way, it’s never a dull moment,” one remarked.

Always one to keep it real, Kaling has been open about her feelings on motherhood throughout her journey. While she’s still a relatively new mom, she hasn’t been afraid to share her anxiety and stress at times. However, as Today’s Parent reported, she’s also been quick to praise everyone in her life who provides support, like her friends.

Ever since she announced her pregnancy, which she called an “unexpected surprise,” Kaling has flat out refused to share who Kit’s father is. While she’s not afraid to speak about her daughter and has even shared a few other cute anecdotes on various appearances, she’s determined to rock parenthood solo.

While she doesn’t feature her daughter in every single Instagram post and often uses her account to promote her projects, she has shared a few shots of Kit from time to time. At a year in, it seems that Mindy is still happy to parent her baby girl on her own.