‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Adam Gets Shocking News

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, June 3 shows that Chelsea stuns Adam with news she’s married while Rey grows more concerned about Adam. Plus, Phyllis finds herself in a tangle.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) created invitations for their commitment ceremony. They told Traci (Beth Maitland) about their upcoming party. Then, Billy expressed how much he enjoyed the way Victoria handled Adam (Mark Grossman). Later, Adam told his sister that she won because he planned to take her money to use it to open his own business away from Newman Enterprises.

Sharon (Sharon Case) had to tell Adam that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is married again and Chelsea’s new husband adopted Connor. Chelsea refused to tell Adam where she is because she doesn’t want to put Connor through the upheaval again, and that upset Adam. Rey listened outside the door and grew concerned about Adam’s temper. He warned Sharon not to get too close to Adam.

Later, Victor (Eric Braeden) suggested that Adam taking Christian away from Nick (Joshua Morrow) would be cruel, but Adam reminded Victor that he wouldn’t give up on Adam in Las Vegas. Adam told his father he didn’t plan to give up on his sons. Then, he told Victor about Chelsea’s new marriage, and Victor agreed to look into things.

Meanwhile, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) warned Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) that her protection would be over if Phyllis hadn’t taken down the Jabot Collective copycat site. At Jabot, Summer (Hunter King) expressed her fears that her mother is behind the copied site. Jack (Peter Bergman) told Summer that he already confronted Phyllis over the site, and then Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lauren showed up, and the group launched the site. After the launch, Summer hugged Kyle (Michael Mealor) and said they make a great team, and Kyle wishes Summer happiness. Jack declared they would celebrate at the Abbott mansion.

Billy ran into Phyllis at Society, and she taunted him. Billy warned Phyllis that Jack is onto her fake website. Then Billy complained that Phyllis used his money to start something to destroy Jabot.

Later, Kyle, Jack, Lauren, Summer, Theo (Tyler Johnson), and Natalia celebrated the new website, and Phyllis crashed the party. She called out each of them for how they’d mistreated her. Lauren asked if Phyllis had been drinking and then Phyllis left the party. Jack asked Lauren if Phyllis was behind the fake site, and Lauren said she warned Phyllis to take it down. Phyllis crashed her car.