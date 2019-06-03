‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Shakeup: Mackenzie McKee Reportedly Joining For A ‘Trial Period’ After Bristol Palin Exit

After one season on the hit MTV show Teen Mom OG, Bristol Palin decided to part ways and no longer share her story. Now, with the cast down to four members again, it looks like the network is going to be adding a fifth cast member, according to Radar Online. Former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee is reportedly going to be added to the cast for a “trial period,” according to an insider.

Another source explained to Radar Online, “Mackenzie has been filming. She will appear in a few episodes towards the end of the season.”

Mackenzie recently hinted that she was filming after posting a photo to Instagram of herself posing with Dr. Jeff Gardere. She added with the caption that she had a “fun day of filming,” although the mom of three didn’t specify what exactly she was filming for.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup had a few more details about the cast shakeup, as an insider revealed that crew members who weren’t working directly with the mom of three were unaware of the addition. The source explained how the show will decide whether or not Mackenzie will become an official cast member or not.

“Once they air the episodes with Mackenzie, they will analyze how viewers take to her and how well she fits in with the show. If she fits, they will make her an official cast member for ‘OG’ for the ‘B’ part of this season. At least, that’s what [the crew] has been told.”

Mackenzie has appeared on MTV in the past and this isn’t the first time she has been rumored to be joining a cast.

Viewers were first introduced to Mackenzie on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. She and her then boyfriend, Josh, welcomed their son Gannon into the world and they continued to share their story on the spinoff show, Teen Mom 3. Unlike Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, though, Teen Mom 3 lasted for only one season. When Teen Mom 2 was looking to add a fifth member to the cast, Mackenzie was reportedly in the running for the spot. However, that position eventually went to Mackenzie’s former Teen Mom 3 co-star, Briana DeJesus.

Mackenzie was shocked when she found out that Briana got the part and explained her feelings to Radar Online.

“They interviewed me and Bri two months ago, but chose her. I thought, ‘This can’t be true!’ I was confused,” she explained.

Mackenzie has three kids, all with the same man. However, for many cast members that isn’t the case and, at the time, Mackenzie wondered if perhaps that is why she hadn’t been picked.

Loading...

“I hope MTV didn’t choose her over me because I am married and have three kids with the same guy. The story on different baby daddies is what people are interested in.”

Although she wasn’t picked up for Teen Mom 2, Mackenzie had her own Being Mackenzie special that aired on MTV and it is obvious that there are fans who are still interested in her story.

Teen Mom 2 is down to four members as well, after the firing of long-time star Jenelle Evans. However, a fifth cast member will reportedly be announced tonight on the reunion special, according to a previous article from The Inquisitr. Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will reportedly be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2.

The final part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special airs Monday night on MTV.