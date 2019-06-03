‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Talks Co-Parenting With Ex Cory Wharton

How does the former couple make it work?

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton are doing whatever it takes to make sure their daughter, 2-year-old Ryder, has a healthy upbringing, despite the fact that they are no longer involved in a romantic relationship.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on June 2, the newest member of the Teen Mom OG cast opened up about her co-parenting efforts with her former boyfriend and said that when it comes to enforcing the rules, Wharton is definitely much stricter than she is.

“He’s really strict when it comes to her,” Floyd explained. “I’m more like, ‘Come on. She’s tired, give her the pacifier.’ I don’t know, I do what Ryder wants. I’m her puppet. She gets everything out of me. He’s the enforcer. I’m not at all.”

According to Floyd, Ryder is very attached to her because she breastfed the child for a year-and-a-half.

As fans of Teen Mom OG well know, Floyd did not tell Wharton he was the father of her child until six months into the pregnancy because it was unexpected and because she was already dating someone new at that time.

During a previous interview with Us Weekly magazine at the end of last year, Wharton spoke out about his thoughts on learning Floyd was expecting a baby and explained how she told him about there baby news.

“She’s like, ‘I’m pregnant,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, s**t. Is it mine?'” he explained to the magazine. “She said, ‘Well, you remember New York? We did things that I’m capable of getting pregnant for. So, there is a percentage that it could be yours.”

Floyd then admitted to Wharton that because she had moved on before realizing she was expecting his child, the baby may have also been the child of her then-boyfriend. As Wharton recalled, he and Floyd were 90 percent sure that Ryder was not his child but ultimately, she was.

Although Floyd and Wharton hinted at the possibility of reconciliation on the ninth season of Teen Mom OG last year, they never got back together and after the season wrapped, they both began dating other people.

Loading...

As fans may have seen, Wharton confirmed his relationship with Taylor Selfridge in February and shortly thereafter, Floyd went public with a new romance of her own.

To see more of Floyd, Wharton, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. on MTV.