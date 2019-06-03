‘Bored’ Meghan Markle Reportedly Has An Online Shopping Addiction

Meghan Markle is said to be getting a bit bored with staying home while on her maturity leave. The Duchess of Sussex welcomed her first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6 — but she’s allegedly already getting restless at home.

According to Radar Online, Meghan Markle is said to be spending money like crazy, reportedly giving her credit cards a workout.

Sources reveal that Meghan has been going wild in buying things online for baby Archie, also allegedly picking up a few items for herself while she’s been cooped up at Frogmore Cottage.

“She’s spending a fortune on fancy baby clothes and decorations for the royal crib as well as treats for herself, too,” an insider dished.

“It’s not been easy for her staying cooped up at home, but she’s needed the time to decompress and bond with Archie as well as get into the shape she feels she needs to be in before facing the world,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, the insider claims that the duchess has been staying away from other things that could prove harmful to her, such as alcohol, but that online shopping is her current addiction.

“The shopping is by far her biggest vice because she’s avoiding wine or any other vices. She’s got extremely expensive taste, and it’s burning a major hole in her pocket,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Meghan Markle has reportedly been very emotional in the days following baby Archie’s birth. The duchess was said to have been “overwhelmed” by all of the drama of giving birth, and has now started to settle into her new role as a mother.

Meghan has been staying out of the spotlight since introducing her newborn son into the world, but her name is still making headlines.

For example, The Inquisitr reported that President Donald Trump had recently called Prince Harry's wife "nasty" after he was told of some comments that she had made about him.

In addition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been active on social media, declaring their support for the LGTBQ community on Instagram during June's Pride Month.

Other celebrities have also been very outspoken about Pride Month, including Taylor Swift, who encouraged fans to write their senators to show their support for The Equality Act.

