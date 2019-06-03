‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ News: Tamra Judge Reunites With Ex Simon Barney For Daughter Sophia’s Dance

Tamra Judge posted a photo of her and her former husband on Instagram.

Tamra Judge and her former husband, Simon Barney, reunited over the weekend for their daughter Sophia’s eighth grade dance.

After a messy split in 2010, Judge and Barney put their differences aside for their 14-year-old daughter and sent her off on her big night out by posing for a family photo and celebrating the milestone with Sophia’s many friends.

On Saturday, June 1, the Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a slideshow of photos on her Instagram page. In the last two photos, she and Barney were seen on each side of Sophia, who was wearing a plain black dress and white tennis shoes, which appeared to be the go-to outfit of the night.

Judge and Barney were married for just under 12 years and share three children, including Sophia and their two older kids, Spencer and Sidney.

According to a People magazine report, Judge took aim at her husband last month when she revealed on Instagram that her daughter Sophia was extremely upset after her dad allegedly blocked her from appearing alongside Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As some may have seen, Judge posted a screenshot of a conversation between her and Sophia in which Sophia expressed her sadness after seeing Judge’s cast photo included her husband Eddie Judge, her stepbrother Ryan Vieth, and their dog.

As for her other two children, Spencer, who recently turned 18, will also be appearing on the show but Judge’s oldest daughter, Sidney, has been estranged from the reality star for several years.

Loading...

After Barney attempted to gain full custody of all three of his children in 2014, Judge was accused of being “very neglectful” in his court documents. As People magazine’s reported explained, Barney suggested Judge was unfit to care for their children and requested a judge grant him full custody.

Although a judge declined to give Barney full custody of all three of their children, he was awarded with custody of Sidney after she chose to live with him over Judge.

“I am saddened by the false stories my ex-husband has released,” Judge told People at the time her former husband’s court documents were filed. “He has no foundation to his allegations and in my opinion will do anything to destroy me. Unfortunately, he is hurting our children and my family in the process.”

Judge and her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars will return to Bravo TV this summer for Season 14.