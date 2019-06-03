Spice Girls Manager Said It’s Possible That The ‘Spice World’ Tour Will Go International

The Spice Girls’ manager, Simon Fuller, has opened up about the group potentially taking their “Spice World” 2019 tour around the world, per Music News.

So far, the only dates they have announced have been for the U.K. and Ireland. The tour kicked off in Dublin — at Croke Park — on May 24, and fans were very enthusiastic about the opening night, which The Inquisitr previously reported.

Fuller told Music Week that the group hasn’t ruled out the possibility of taking the show around the globe.

“That is really down to the girls,” he explained.

“We can kick into gear at 24 hours’ notice. It was important for them to get back together and tour Britain because there’s such a connection. I’d say it’s 50/50; if it happens, great, if it doesn’t, then it’s all been good,” he continued.

Per Music News, Fuller said that the decision has to be made soon as to whether or not they want to expand the scope of their tour.

In a recent interview, Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice, spoke to The Sun about adding more tour dates outside of the U.K. and Ireland.

“I’m just seeing how it goes, particularly because of my children. It’s about trying to find balance,” the “Bag It Up” chart-topper revealed.

“This tour is about celebrating girl power for the fans. It needs to happen at this moment in time. I’m not even thinking about the future. I’m being in the now,” she expressed.

Simon Fuller has previously managed other successful music acts — such as S Club 7, Amy Winehouse, Kelly Clarkson, and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

On June 15, the group’s legendary movie, Spice World, will return to movie screens across the U.K., per The Inquisitr. The film was a huge box office success when it was first released in 1997, grossing $151 million.

Back in the 1990s, the group was known for their merchandise. According to The Inquisitr, the Spice Girls have announced that they would soon be launching their own Little Miss children’s books, and that each Spice Girl will have their own story for fans to read.

The tour will visit London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, where the pop stars are scheduled to play to three massive crowds in a row. All the dates they have announced so far will be supported by British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne.

The Spice Girls account on Instagram has over 500,000 followers and is updated daily. Their account is currently showcasing the group’s travels and trials while on tour, and details the journey that is their huge comeback.