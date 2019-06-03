Jenelle Evans Posts Throwback Photo Of Husband And Daughter After Reportedly Receiving ‘White Powder’ In Mail

Last week, it was revealed that Jenelle Evans’ kids would remain in the custody of their temporary guardians. The former Teen Mom 2 star has been fighting a court battle as of late, seeking to have the children returned. According to HollywoodLife, the mom of three recently posted a throwback photo of her husband with their daughter, Ensley, to Facebook.

The photo was posted on Jenelle’s Facebook account as a shared memory. In the photo, Ensley is only a few months old as she sits in her father’s lap.

Jenelle and David lost custody of their children after an incident in which David reportedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. After the incident, the kids were removed, and the couple spent multiple days in court, fighting for their return. However, a judge has ruled that the kids will not return home — at least not for the time being. For now, Ensley is in the care of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, along with Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace. Her other son, Kaiser, is in the care of his biological father, Nathan Griffith.

Following the incident, Jenelle not only lost custody of her kids, but also lost her job. The former reality show star will not appear on the new season of Teen Mom 2. Her final appearance will be on Monday night’s reunion special, one which was filmed earlier this year — prior to the dog incident.

Custody troubles aren’t the only thing that Jenelle has to worry about, though. According to TMZ, the couple reportedly received a “white powder substance” in the mail on May 15. According to the report, the couple received the substance just a short time after CPS removed their daughter from their home. TMZ reports that the situation is still “under investigation,” and it is unclear if the powder presented a legitimate threat — or if it was a hoax.

After losing custody of her kids, Jenelle Evans released a statement. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the statement was made via The Hollywood Gossip. Jenelle didn’t say too much in the statement, as she didn’t want to “jeopardize” any chances to have her children returned to her.

“I am currently following what my attorney has asked. I don’t want to speak publicly on the matter currently as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back. I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand.”

She also said that she “loves” being a mother, and that she and her husband are “staying strong and united.”

The Teen Mom 2 reunion will air Monday night on MTV, and will feature a final segment with Jenelle Evans. Reportedly, her replacement for the show will be announced on Monday night, as well.