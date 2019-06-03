‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Phyllis Crashes And Burns

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, June 4, bring Nick plotting his next move against Adam. Plus, Summer enjoys herself with Theo while her mother literally crashes into Adam.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) plans his next move, according to SheKnows Soaps. He wants Victor (Eric Braeden) to get Adam (Mark Grossman) to back down. Of course, Victor already suggested that taking Christian away from Nick would be cruel, but Adam didn’t think so. Adam wants to be a father to his sons, and that includes Christian. Victor isn’t willing to take sides between his sons at this point.

However, Nick isn’t about to let Adam come in and take Christian away from his home. He will fight just like he fought Victor last summer for Christian. Nick will be a force to be reckoned with before all is said and done.

Elsewhere, Summer (Hunter King) puts her guard down. She decides to enjoy some time with Theo (Tyler Johnson) with no strings attached. Sure, she still wants Kyle (Michael Mealor), but there’s no sense in wasting the entire summer chasing after Kyle when he is so in love with Lola (Sasha Calle). Plus, seeing Summer with Theo might just end up making Kyle see what he’s missing — or that’s what Summer hopes will happen.

Finally, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) runs into danger. According to The Inquisitr, after she’s had a bit to drink, Phyllis will crash her car into Adam. He takes her home, and they start talking. Adam realizes that Phyllis could help him set fire to Genoa City if Adam gets her on his side. Phyllis likes the fact that Adam has gotten revenge on the Newmans in the past, and even though Adam isn’t necessarily looking for revenge this time, he can see where Phyllis would help him get what he wants — Christian.

Of course, Phyllis is still angry with Victor, and now she’s also mad at Nick for the way he treated her after she testified in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) trial. She also doesn’t love that Billy (Jason Thompson) is back with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and she feels that Jabot did her wrong in firing her as CEO. Teaming up with Adam could destroy several of the people Phyllis feels wronged her. At rock bottom, Phyllis is willing to do almost anything to get back on top. These two could unite and cause a world of pain for many prominent Genoa City citizens.