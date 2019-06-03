Colton Underwood Weighs In On Tyler Gwozdz’s Disappearance From ‘The Bachelorette’

Colton Underwood weighed in on Tyler Gwozdz’s disappearance from this season of The Bachelorette, wondering just what occurred to make the hopeful who was competing for the heart of Hannah Brown head home.

“I’ll say if there’s a guy that was removed because of production, it was probably something that they didn’t want out there,” said ex-Bachelor star Underwood to Entertainment Tonight at an iHeart Radio event.

“I’m not asking any questions. It was probably for the best of the show,” he explained.

Gwozdz received the first one-on-one date of the season, but he soon disappeared without a trace, with Brown remarking during an episode that he was no longer part of the cast. Entertainment Tonight reported that the Bachelorette hopeful was removed by production, allegedly due to his past behavior.

Ex-Bachelorette star Cam Ayala confirmed to the entertainment news outlet that Gwozdz was removed from the show and cryptically said that “it was in the best interest for Hannah and for Tyler for him to no longer be here.” He did not comment further on the reason behind Gwozdz’s exit.

A Reddit thread reportedly exposed Gwozdz’s alleged bad behavior towards women, particularly his treatment of an ex. It was an unverified rumor that the contestant had a relationship with a woman with whom he would engage in public fights.

ABC has not commented publicly on Gwozdz’s exit from the series.

In the show’s June 3 episode, Hannah Brown will take the men on the road to Boston as they head to Newport, Rhode Island. The 15 men and Brown will explore the area and take in sights such as Quincy Market, strolling in Boston Common and lifting a pint at the iconic “Cheers” bar.

One of the reasons for bringing the men to the area was their visit to the Auerbach Center — where the Boston Celtics practice — for an opportunity to play a pickup game with Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier. After that exciting experience, 13 of the contestants will play a game of rugby at Fort Adams.

Unfortunately, one of the men will be headed to the hospital after the game becomes a bit too intense.

In one of the most hotheaded moments of the season thus far, two of the contestants will go head-to-head, putting Brown in the middle of their fight during a cocktail party for both the men and the Bachelorette lead. The experience causes Brown to walk out in frustration.

The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.