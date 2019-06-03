Jessie J Publicly Addresses Her Relationship With Channing Tatum, Says She’s ‘Very Content’

Jessie J is seemingly becoming more and more comfortable in discussing her relationship with Channing Tatum.

The “Who You Are” songstress was asked about her actor beau when she appeared on an episode of Lorraine on Monday, per E! News. The outlet claims that Jessie originally wanted to avoid speaking about her relationship with Tatum and declined to comment on the details of the relationship. She did, however, eventually answer a question about her dating life in a coy way. When correspondent Dan Wooten asked the singer if she was “in love” and “happy” with her main man, she confirmed that she was “just very content” with where her life is at.

“Everyone deserves happiness, right?” the “Laserlight” singer asked during her interview.

The songstress and the Magic Mike actor were first rumored to be dating back in October 2018. Since then, the two have exchanged flirty comments under their respective Instagram posts. The two celebs have also been spotted at each other’s events, with Jessie attending Magic Mike Live’s opening event in London and Tatum attending his leading lady’s concerts. In one post, Tatum shared a photo of himself at Jessie’s concert in Houston where the two reportedly spent Halloween weekend together, per E! The couple has also been spotted on more than one occasion showing major PDA and recently took a trip to Disneyland.

“They have both fallen hard for each other,” a source told the outlet in March. “They are just enjoying this time and want to be together as much as they can.”

While both celebrities have confirmed or denied their romance, neither of them are strangers to a celebrity relationship. According to Elite Daily, the “Bang Bang” artist dated rapper Tinie Tempah in 2012. The singer also dated singer and Star actor Luke James between 2014 and 2015, which she documented frequently on her Instagram page. Tatum married actress Jenna Dewan in 2009 and the two share a 6-year-old daughter, Everly. In a joint statement, the celebrity exes shared with their fans in April 2018 that they would be filing for divorce after almost a decade of marriage, per Elite.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” Tatum and Dewan wrote. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Fans of both Jessie J and Channing Tatum can keep up with the couple on their Instagram pages.