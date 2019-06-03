Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Tries To Manipulate Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 3, reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will try to manipulate his little sister. He has already succeeded in brainwashing Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) into believing that she should divorce her husband. Now it also appears as if he may try similar tactics on Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). But will Steffy see through her brother’s convincing arguments and put him in his place?

Thomas and his son, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), stopped by the cliff house. Armed with stuffed bunnies, the two came by to welcome Steffy and the girls back home from Paris. Douglas thought that his cousins were lucky to have their mother around. Steffy affirmed the little boy’s feelings and told him that he had been brave.

Talk soon turned to Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) impending divorce, per The Inquisitr. Thomas noted that Hope was good for Douglas, but Steffy wondered about Thomas’ intentions. She thought that Thomas wanted more from the relationship than a mother-figure for Douglas. Thomas admitted that he never stopped having feelings for Hope and that he wanted a future for her. He said that he still loved the blonde.

However, Thomas also managed to cross-question Steffy. He referred to the photo of her and her ex-husband on the wall and wanted to know if she still hoped for a future with Liam, per She Knows Soaps.

It seems as if the question will allow Steffy to do some introspection. On some level, Steffy will always love Liam. He is the father to her child and she only gave him up because she wanted to put her daughter first.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will reflect on all the special moments that she has shared with Liam. Steffy will need to figure out if all those special moments outweigh the instability that he has also brought to her life. She made the decision to choose herself because she no longer wanted to be at his mercy. At the time, Steffy wanted to make a life for herself and her daughter.

Has Steffy changed her mind about the kind of woman that she wants to be? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will have a lot to think about. Two little girls are depending on her to make the right decision. At the same time, Thomas has his own agenda and he will push Steffy to choose Liam again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.