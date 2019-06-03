Fergie Files For Divorce From Josh Duhamel, Nearly Two Years After Splitting

After nearly two years since announcing their split, Fergie and Josh Duhamel are filing for divorce.

Music News reports that Fergie entered the legal documents on Friday, May 31, in a Pasadena court.

The pair announced their separation in September 2017.

“With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they said.

“To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public,” they continued.

“We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Fergie and Josh first began dating in 2004. They tied the knot in 2009 after getting engaged in 2007.

Axl, their first child together, was born in August 2013. Duhamel spoke about how they’ve managed to maintain a healthy friendship together for the sake of their son’s upbringing.

“Fergie and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn’t work. But I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby,” the Love, Simon actor shared.

Last year, Josh was romantically linked to actress Eiza Gonzalez. Yet, after a few months of dating, it seems they aren’t together any longer.

Fergie first rose to fame when she became a member of the girl group Wild Orchid in the 1990s. She released three studio albums with the group behind leaving.

In 2002, she joined The Black Eyed Peas, which catapulted her career and released four studio albums with them. Elephunk, Monkey Business, The E.N.D., and The Beginning went on to achieve worldwide success and many hit singles. Their signature singles — “Where Is The Love?” “My Humps,” “Boom Boom Pow,” and “I Gotta Feeling” — are some of many which topped the charts around the globe. In 2016, Fergie decided to leave the group for the second time.

In 2006, she dropped her debut solo album, The Dutchess. The record topped the Australian album charts and peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. The album contained three U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping singles — “London Bridge,” Glamourous” featuring Ludacris, and “Big Girls Don’t Cry.”

After 11 years, she released her long-awaited second studio album, Double Dutchess. The album didn’t match the same success as her debut but contained the platinum single “L.A. Love (La La).”

Josh has appeared in many hit blockbuster films, such as the Transformers movies, When in Rome, Life as We Know It, New Year’s Eve, and Safe Haven to name a few. In 2002, he won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role on All My Children.