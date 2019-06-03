Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Share Touching Tributes To Son Michael On His 22nd Birthday

Kelly and Mark's sweet posts are melting fans hearts.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are sharing tributes to their eldest son Michael as he celebrated turning 22-years-old on June 1. The couple both took to social media to acknowledge their firstborn’s birthday milestone, with Ripa sharing a sweet video and Consuelos an equally cute set of photos that showed him growing up.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host set a montage of photos to the song “Nessun Dorma” and gave fans a look at Michael growing up through several personal pics, some of which included his siblings, 17-year-old sister Lola and 16-year-old brother Joaquin.

The multiple snaps included looks at the aspiring actor as a baby and child while spending some time with his family members, to a much more recent look at him appearing in the popular The CW drama Riverdale, where he recently starred a younger version of his dad’s character, Hiram Lodge.

The adorable birthday video has been viewed more than half a million times since she shared it on Consuelos’ big day, while the mom-of-three captioned it with a gushing message about her boy.

As for Mark, he commemorated the happy occasion by posting two sepia-toned throwback photos of himself and his oldest son as they shared big smiles together while in a photo booth in Australia back in 2002.

The actor matched his wife of more than two decades with an equally sweet caption gushing over Michael as he left his 21st year behind.

Mark’s loving post has already pulled in an impressive more than 147,000 likes since he uploaded it to his account, while the comments section was flooded with birthday messages for Michael.

Consuelos and Ripa are no strangers to sharing glimpses at their family life on Instagram, though.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kelly recently called out her man in a hilarious video she posted to her account in which she told fans that she thought he and their teenage son Joaquin were taking her to the very prestigious Met Gala in New York City – only to find out they were actually on their way to a wrestling event.

Ripa hilarious ribbed the duo as they traveled together in a taxi, telling her followers that she genuinely thought they were attending the big fashion event in the Big Apple.

Prior to that, the talk show host and former All My Children actress shocked fans with an impressive throwback photo featuring her husband that was taken 12 years ago.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, fans were left pretty feeling pretty surprised by the snap, as many noted that they didn’t think Kelly had aged a day over the past decade.