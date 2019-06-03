Here’s The Latest Celebrity Slamming Khloe Kardashian Over ‘Dumb And Dangerous’ Diet Shakes

Khloe Kardashian’s Flat Tummy Co promotions have already been slammed – both by fans and The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil. The storm earlier this year was enough for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to delete her Instagram post endorsing the controversial product.

Khloe returned to promote Flat Tummy Co on May 22. As The Sun reported on June 2, another celebrity has slammed the 34-year-old, as Vogue Williams recently spoke to the newspaper regarding the matter. The 33-year-old model and DJ didn’t hold back with her words.

“I saw Khloe Kardashian pushing a flat tummy shake but those shakes have got laxatives. I hate all that s**t. It’s dumb and dangerous.”

Similarly, negative words were used by Jameela Jamil for Khloe’s now-deleted Flat Tummy Co post, per Cosmopolitan. The actress had called Khloe “irresponsible” for not admitting to having fitness and nutrition assistance alongside a “probable chef.” Jameela even accused the Good American founder of achieving her fit body via cosmetic surgery. Her angry social media message concluded with thoughts on how Khloe had been manipulated, per her words.

” It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance. That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world and hurt other girls the way you would have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.”

Khloe’s most recent Flat Tummy Co post has triggered a slew of negative comments from fans. Many felt that Khloe does not use the shakes herself. Others expressed concern at a high-profile celebrity targeting her mostly-female audience with suggestions that an enviable body is best achieved via consumption of Flat Tummy Co’s products – given that Khloe is known for promoting healthy living and a balanced diet, fans also felt the post to be hypocritical.

As The Inquisitr reported back in March, yet another celebrity face weighed in on Khloe’s involvement with Flat Tummy Co. Talk show host Wendy Williams was, however, not as critical as Jameela or Vogue. Her angle was that the company itself should be held accountable.

Loading...

The Kardashian-Jenners have frequently been slammed for their promotional social media posts. Khloe’s recent promotions for tooth-whitening products haven’t gone down too well. Likewise controversial have been sister Kylie Jenner’s promotions for Teami Blends. Much like Khloe, Kylie faced criticism for plugging a slimming product as a young mother.

Khloe has 94.4 million Instagram followers. While the vast majority of people who view Khloe’s posts are fans, it can be assumed that Vogue Williams does not consider herself a fan — at least not regarding Khloe’s Flat Tummy Co promotion.