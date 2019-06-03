Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Honor Princess Diana In Their Latest Instagram Post For Pride Month

In keeping with a new tradition Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle began in May, the royal couple has highlighted a new set of accounts they follow on Instagram. In honor of Pride Month, the couple has focused on those that promote the rights of the LGBTQ community and included the photo of a person who was a very special influence on them within the gallery of pics.

Within their post, the couple honored Harry’s late mother Princess Diana for her work with the community and her efforts to shine a light on AIDS in the 1980s and 1990s. Markle and Prince Harry noted in their caption that “love is love” and that for the month of June they will pay tribute only to accounts that support the LGBTQ community.

In the post, the couple is hopeful that shining a light on these particular accounts will help to showcase the good work that is being done via these particular people and organizations that promote inclusivity.

The accounts that the royal couple is now following on Instagram are LGBTQ, It Gets Better, Human Rights Campaign, Elton John AIDS Foundation, Stonewall UK, Matthew Shepard Foundation, SAGE, Akt Charity, PFLAG National, Pride. and The Trevor Project.

Markle and Prince Harry will continue this practice of following certain groups on Instagram for an undetermined amount of time in hopes to shine a light on organizations they feel are doing good work in the world. The couple launched their official Sussex Royal Instagram profile in April and it is now followed by over 8 million other accounts.

Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, used her high-profile royal role to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS, campaigning for better treatment for patients.

Newsweek reported that the late princess, who died in a car accident in August 1997, helped shine a light on the disease through her tenure with the royal family.

Clive Brunskill / Allsport/Getty Images

The publication noted that photos of Diana holding hands with men as they battled against AIDS appeared in news outlets around the world and promoted a world of love and inclusivity toward those who deserved to be taken care of in their last days of life and not abandoned.

In the book, Diana: Her True Story, Andrew Morton reported how the late princess secretly helped care for her friend Adrian Ward-Jackson, who discovered he was suffering from the disease.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ward-Jackson was a prominent figure in the world of art, ballet, and opera, and even received a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire ) from Buckingham Palace in March 1991 for his work in the arts. She, alongside his friend Angela Serota, a dancer with the Royal Ballet, worked to make his final months happy.

She also involved her son William, 9-years-old at the time, to bring friendship to Ward-Jackson. He visited his mother’s friend, bringing him a jasmine plant from the Highgrove greenhouses said a passage in the book. Ward-Jackson died on August 23 of that same year.