Saint West Makes His Performing Debut At Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Kim Kardashian West’s husband, rapper Kanye West, has been in the news for various controversies over the years. Lately, however, he’s been receiving attention for a new creative pursuit — Sunday Service. The rapper has put together several Sunday Services with performances, including one at this year’s Coachella music festival that took place on Easter Sunday.

The event often features plenty of celebrities in the audience or on stage — the Coachella edition included Kid Cudi, Chance the Rapper, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, DMX and Teyana Taylor. West’s own children have taken the stage as well. North West made headlines when she debuted at the April 7 Sunday Service, and as E! Online reports, Saint West recently made his debut.

It seems that North has gotten an idea of what it means to be a good sibling by watching the way all the Kardashian-Jenner family members support one another. Though her brother was in the spotlight for his debut, she made sure to lend him a helping hand and ensure he knew all the words. While North made her Sunday Service debut with Stevie Wonder’s song “As,” Saint got his start in the choir with Sinead O’Connor’s hit song “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Kim Kardashian West was a proud mom who shared her child’s performance with her 60.8 million Twitter followers shortly after Sunday Service.

I forgot to post last weeks Sunday Service . This was Saints first time singing in the choir so North made sure he knew the words. pic.twitter.com/nA3IqRNtTY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 3, 2019

Per E! Online, Kim previously spoke with Elle about what Sunday Service is and what it brought to the audience, as many were still a bit confused by what Kanye was trying to accomplish with it.

“It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

Kim also clarified that it’s an event where all faiths are welcome and shared that she just considered it a great gathering with a loving vibe.

“Kourtney’s best friends come all the time and they’re Muslim. All my Jewish friends came on Sunday; they loved it. Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week.”

It’s always interesting to see who decides to take the stage at Sunday Service. It will be a while before Chicago West or Psalm West are able to take the stage, but their debuts will likely be recorded by their mom as well. Sunday Service is clearly a family event that’s a high priority in the Kardashian-West household and is something Kanye is passionate about.