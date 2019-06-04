‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Part 2, Episode 6 Spoilers: Armin Arlert Becomes New Owner Of Colossal Titan Power

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 6 features the aftermath of the battle between the Survey Corps and the Titans inside and outside the wall of Shiganshina District. The Survey Corps may have succeeded to defeat the Beast Titan, Armored Titan, and the Colossal Titan, but they suffered lots of casualties on their side, including Erwin Smith and Armin Arlert.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 6 starts with Eren Yeager still in a state of shock while sitting beside the burned body of Armin. Eren immediately came to his senses when he felt the presence of the enemies inside the wall of Shiganshina District. It was the Cart Titan and the Beast Titan’s human form. The enemy had a brief chat with Eren, who threatened to kill Bertolt Hoover using his blade.

The enemy promised Eren that he will also “save” him and started talking about the cruel things his father, Grisha Yeager, has done to humanity. While they were having an intense conversation, Eren found similarities in the faces of his father and the enemy. However, the Cart Titan and the Beast Titan’s human form quickly left the place after seeing Levi Ackerman standing on the top of the wall. Before they completely retreated, the enemies headed to Reiner Braun’s location and stole him from the hands of Hange Zoe and Jean Kirschtein.

The latest episode of Attack on Titan featured the Survey Corps facing a huge dilemma regarding who will be using the Titan injection they got from Kenny Ackerman. After seeing that Armin is still breathing, Eren begged Levi to allow him to use the Titan injection to save his friend. Levi was about to hand him the Titan injection when one of the new recruits arrived, carrying a heavily injured Erwin.

Levi immediately made a decision and said that Erwin would be the one using the Titan injection. Eren and Mikasa Ackerman tried to fight Levi for the Titan injection. Eren told them that if it wasn’t for Armin, their mission would be a complete failure and all of them would be slaughtered by the Titans. Mikasa managed to overpower Levi and almost got the Titan injection.

However, when the other members of the Survey Corps came and said their sentiments, Eren and Mikasa ended up agreeing to Levi’s plan. Levi was about to use the Titan injection to Erwin, but the Survey Corps Commander surprisingly refused. The final scenes of Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 6 show Armin Arlert turning into a mindless Titan and eating a helpless Bertolt. By eating Bertolt in a Titan form, Armin became the new owner of Colossal Titan power.