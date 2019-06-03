Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Accused Of A Violent Act Against Nicole

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, June 3, reveal that the drama will kick off immediately in Salem for the new week ahead.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) be accused of attacking Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) during a spat in her room at the Salem Inn.

Last week, viewers watched as Eric tried to reason with Nicole, but she wouldn’t hear anything that he had to say. Instead, Nicole got animated and Eric tried to calm her down by grabbing her arms. Things escalated and Nicole ended up on the floor after crashing through some glass. Her arm was cut and bleeding.

Of course, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) was right there to see the aftermath of the alleged attack, and was immediately shocked by what he saw, which didn’t paint Eric in a positive light.

However, fans know that Nicole isn’t who she claims to be. Instead, Nicole is really Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in an elaborate mask.

Kristen has planned and plotted the wild scheme in order to win back the affection of Brady, and it seems to be working. Not only is she distancing herself from Eric, but she’s been leaning on Brady in hopes of worming her way back into his heart as Nicole.

This will be a hard day to forget. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/UrQEr2a1ZP — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) get into a confrontation with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus).

Stefan and Gabi have been secretly seeing each other for some steamy hookup sessions on the down low. However, the cat is out of the bag now after Stefan’s love interest, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), walked in on the couple in bed together.

Chloe was furious with Stefan, and refused to hear his awful excuses for falling into bed with Gabi multiple times. Now, Stefan in angry that he blew his shot with Chloe, and he’s blaming Gabi for it.

Loading...

However, that won’t stop Gabi from trying to win Stefan’s affections in order to carry out her plan to marry him and gain his money and power for herself.

Elsewhere in Salem, fans will watch as Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) bonds with someone unexpected.

Meanwhile, Julie will blast Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) for firing her stepdaughter, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), as the the police commissioner, and likely their treatment of Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) as well.

Fans can see more of the drama in Salem by tuning in to Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.