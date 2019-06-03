‘One Piece’ Episode 888 Spoilers: Sabo Enters ‘Land Of The Gods,’ Kuma’s Fate Revealed!

Will Sabo and the Revolutionary Army succeed to save Kuma?

The latest episode of One Piece featured an interesting scene where two of the most powerful characters in the world of One Piece – Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido – were having a conversation about Strawhat Pirates captain and Fifth Emperor of the Sea Monkey D. Luffy. It was revealed that Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido were both members of the Rocks, a pirate group that was very prominent before Pirate King Gol D. Roger came into power.

The upcoming episode of One Piece will shift back to the Holy Land Mary Geoise. However, it will not be focused on the meeting of the world leaders, but the invasion of Sabo and Revolutionary Army in the “Land of the Gods.” According to the preview, Sabo and the Revolutionary Army will succeed to infiltrate the area where the Celestial Dragons live and discover what happened to their comrade and former Warlord Bartholomew Kuma.

“Sabo and the Revolutionary Army start their mission to sneak into Mary Geoise. After overcoming various obstacles, Sabo finally reaches the Land of the Gods where the Celestial Dragons live. But there, he is shocked at the appearance of the Revolutionary Army’s warrior Bartholomew Kuma.”

Sabo entered the Holy Land Mary Geoise by disguising as a soldier escorting the world leaders to the Reverie. In One Piece Episode 888, Sabo managed to gain access to the “Land of the Gods” and rode one of Karasu’s crow to roam around the area. Most people think that Sabo and the Revolutionary infiltrated the Holy Land Mary Geoise to declare an all-out war against the World Government but it seems like their first priority is to save Kuma.

After participating in the Marineford war, Kuma was last seen being converted into the first Pacifista cyborg by Doctor Vegapunk. Before all of his memories were removed, Kuma asked Doctor Vegapunk to install a program that would order him to defend the Thousand Sunny until one of the Strawhat Pirates returned to the Sabaody Archipelago. After that, One Piece Episode 888 preview revealed that Kuma was turned into a slave by one of the Celestial Dragons. While carrying a Celestial Dragon at his back, Kuma was being stalked by an old lady which could be Jewelry Bonney, a pirate who ate a devil fruit that enables her to manipulate age.

One Piece Episode 888 preview also showed Saint Mjosgard having a conversation with King Neptune and other world leaders who are friends with Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates. Saint Mjosgard recently defended Princess Shirahoshi from another Celestial Dragon and vowed to keep all of them safe from the start until the end of the Reverie.