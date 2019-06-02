Watch Golden State Warriors Vs. Toronto Raptors Live Stream: Game 2, Start Time — Can Warriors Recover?

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in an unfamiliar position, down 1-0 in an NBA Finals series, needing to beat the Toronto Raptors in Game Two.

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a highly unfamiliar position on Sunday — down 0-1 after the first game of a National Basketball Association championship finals series. The Warriors have appeared in the last four NBA finals, winning three of them, but have won the first game in all four series. For that matter, according to Basketball Reference, the Warriors have appeared in the finals on four other occasions in franchise history but have won six straight Game 1 matchups, not losing in the opening game since 1964 when the then-San Francisco Warriors lost the title to the Boston Celtics. On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors had never appeared in an NBA Finals and will look to keep their nascent undefeated streak going in the game that will live stream from Canada.

The action gets underway at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5 p.m. Pacific, and 7 p.m. Central at the 19,800-seat Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, June 2.

In the United Kingdom, tipoff time for the Warriors-Raptors NBA Finals Game 2 will be 1 a.m., British Summer Time, on Monday morning, June 3, while in Australia the game tips off on Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time, 8 a.m. Western.

Toronto stunned the Warriors, who are looking to become only the sixth team in NBA history to “3-peat” as champions, as The Inquisitr reported, in Game 1, despite a subpar game, by his standards, from the Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard.

But the Raptors’ third-year, Cameroon-born power forward Pascal Siakam made up the difference, pouring in 32, the highest playoff total of his young career, to propel Toronto to a 118-109 won and a 1-0 series lead, per BR.

Golden State consistently double-teamed Leonard throughout the game, NBA.com reported, restricting the three-time All Star to just 23 points.

Pascal Siakam led the Toronto Raptors with 32 points in Game 1. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

