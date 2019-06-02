‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Forced To Pay $240,000 To Resolve Tax Lien Against Her

Porsha Williams dodged a bullet with Uncle Sam after she paid off an astonishing $240,000 in back taxes to settle the federal tax lien that was filed against her. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was hit with a lien notice at the end of January for nearly a decade of unpaid taxes.

According to The Blast, the new mother’s trouble started in 2009, when she failed to pay $405 in taxes. From there, the amount started to escalate, with an additional 2011 bill of $174, and $4,611 in 2012. By 2015, she owed an additional $38,524 and in 2017, she failed to pay $197,907.

The federal government warned her that unless she started paying down the balance, they would begin seizing her property and assets.

According to OK Magazine, part of the problem started during Porsha’s marriage to former NFL star Kordell Stewart.

“Porsha was basically broke when she walked away from her marriage,” an insider said in 2015. “She didn’t want anything from the divorce.”

At the time, rumors swirled that the reality star owed money to people all over Atlanta.

“Some of those debts her husband was responsible for, but it all came back to her,” the source added. “Everyone makes mistakes and everyone has financial issues. Porsha is human, and is not ashamed of her past.”

Though judging by the track record of unpaid taxes, the bulk of Porsha’s money woes seems to have popped up within the last year.

Porsha’s tax troubles have not only threatened her property but her relationship as well. As Radar Online reported, Porsha and her baby daddy Dennis McKinley had a falling out over the $240,000 tax lien. The reality star unfollowed her boyfriend on social media in late May as the couple apparently fought over their finances.

“They are not on the same page when it comes to spending money,” a source said.

The drama will reportedly all appear on the upcoming season of the show.

“Filming started on Tuesday, and Porsha’s drama with Dennis is going to unfold on camera,” a source said.

Most recently, rumors have circulated that the couple is having trouble and may have even split. According to Hollywood Life, however, Dennis says that his girl and 2-month-old daughter are all that matter to him and said if anyone challenges that they can speak to his lawyer. He further shut down speculation by posting an image to his Instagram to illustrate his point using an NBA meme.

As of early June, Porsha is following Dennis on social media once again.