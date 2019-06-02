‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Philip Kiriakis Return Could Be Happening Soon

Days of Our Lives spoilers are hinting at a big return coming in the near future.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives fans may soon see Philip Kiriakis back in Salem with his parents, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

Philip was last seen nearly three years ago when he stopped by Salem for a short stint on the show. At the time, the character was played by actor John-Paul Lavoisier. Before that, Jay Kenneth Johnson held the role from 1999-2002, and returned for another stint from 2007-2011. Actor Kyle Brandt portrayed the character from 2003-2006.

Now it seems that there could be yet another recast in the role of Philip Kiriakis. The outlet reports that actor Brock Kelly has been filming for the soap, and rumors has it that he could be the brand new Philip.

Recently, Philip’s name has been mentioned multiple times on the show. Victor and Kate have been having discussions about their son, and Victor even asked his former wife to help him reunite with Philip.

Later, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) had nice things to say about Philip during a conversation with her daughter, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey).

All of the talk about Philip has been leading fans to believe he’ll return in the near future. Sources say that actor Brock Kelly has been filming since early spring, and with the show filming six months ahead of time, fans will likely see him in late summer or early fall, but will he be playing Philip?

Some Days of Our Lives fans may remember that Brock previously held a different role on the show, which was over a decade ago.

Kelly played the role of Josh, a barista who had a bit of a crush on a young Abigail Deveraux (then Ashley Benson). The actor only appeared on about 10 episodes in the span of a year, but that could change if he’s thrust into a major role on the soap.

Meanwhile, The Inquisitr reports that DOOL is set for some other big returns, as Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), Abby (Kate Mansi), Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), Carrie Brady-Reed (Christie Clark), and Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) are all set to return to Salem in the very near future.

Some will return for the memorial of Caroline Brady (Peggy McCay), while others will just be passing through for a short stint.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.