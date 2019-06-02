‘One Piece’ Episode 887 Features Two Emperors Going Against Luffy, Shanks’ Meeting With Five Elders

Does Luffy stand a chance against Big Mom and Kaido?

One Piece Reverie Arc is mostly focused on the meeting of the 50 world leaders at the Holy Land Mary Geoise. The kings and queens from various kingdoms headed to the Holy Land Mary Geoise to discuss several topics and address some of the world’s biggest problems. However, the latest episode of One Piece showcased a different scene which featured the shocking conversation between two of the most powerful characters in the world of One Piece – Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido.

One Piece Episode 887 started with Emperor Big Mom contacting Emperor Kaido via Den Den Mushi. Emperor Kaido was surprised that Emperor Big Mom has decided to call him. Emperor Big Mom didn’t mince words when Emperor Kaido answered and immediately told him her real intention.

Charlotte Linlin informed Emperor Kaido that Monkey D. Luffy, who was recently proclaimed as the Fifth Emperor of the Sea, is heading to the Land of Wano with the Strawhat Pirates. Emperor Big Mom wants to team up with Emperor Kaido in defeating the Strawhat Pirates, but she demanded that she will be the one taking Luffy’s head. Emperor Kaido refused Emperor Big Mom’s proposal and threatened to kill her when she enters his territory.

Like Emperor Big Mom, Emperor Kaido also has a major reason why he wanted to kill Luffy himself. Luffy and his crew messed up with the SMILE devil fruit trade and destroyed the factories they used to create it. Luffy took down one of Emperor Kaido’s strongest allies, former Warlord Donquixote Doflamingo, who was previously seen imprisoned at Impel Down.

One Piece Episode 887 revealed the former relationship between Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido. When he rejected her proposal, Emperor Big Mom reminded Emperor Kaido that he still hasn’t paid the debt he owed her a long time ago. With their common goal to eliminate Luffy, Emperor Big Mom told Emperor Kaido that they should be friends, “just like we used to be.”

The latest episode of One Piece revealed that Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido are both members of Rocks – a pirate group that was very prominent before Pirate King Gol D. Roger came into power. The Navy wiretapped the conversation between Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido and immediately informed all their high-ranking officials. While having a meal, Monkey D. Garp and some of the Navy officers discussed the Rocks. It was revealed that after fighting the Rocks, Garp earned the title the “Hero of the Marines.”

The final scenes of One Piece Episode 887 featured the Five Elders meeting a mysterious man at the Holy Land Mary Geoise. The hooded man later revealed himself as Shanks, the captain of the Red Hair Pirates and one of the Four Emperors of the Sea. Shanks told the Five Elders that he wants to talk to them about a “certain pirate.”