‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers Video Preview: Summer Makes A Deal

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers video preview for June 3 through 7 brings a big question from Kyle for Lola, while Summer enjoys a fling with Kyle’s friend, Theo. Plus, Adam claims he owns Nick, and the price is mighty high.

They just moved in together, but apparently, that’s not enough for Kyle (Michael Mealor). He stuns Lola (Sasha Calle) by asking her to marry him, and her reaction certainly isn’t what Kyle is hoping to hear. Lola declares that she’s not ready to get hitched, and honestly, Kyle might not be quite ready either given he recently moved on from his marriage with Summer (Hunter King). Kyle must convince Lola, because The Inquisitr reported that Kyle and Lola plan their wedding, which brings Lola’s mom, Celeste (Eva LaRue), to Genoa City.

Meanwhile, Summer is moving on from her heartbreak with Kyle. Since other efforts to convince Kyle to keep his one-year commitment to her, she’s decided to have fun with Kyle’s associate, Theo Vanderway (Tyler Johnson). Summer and Theo hop into bed, and they choose to keep things casual — fun with no strings attached. Of course, strings often have a way of becoming attached, even with the best of intentions.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) wants Victor (Eric Braeden) to take his side against Adam (Mark Grossman). Victor claims he’s trying to help, but then he also tells Nick that fathers don’t take sides, unless it is beneficial for Victor to do so. Nick does not appreciate Victor’s answer. Victor already tried to give Adam some advice about leaving Christian with Nick, but Adam didn’t like it at all.

Now Nick is in the fight of his life against Adam. He is determined to continue raising Christian, but Adam manages to get the upper hand. It appears as if Adam uses Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) pay off to buy Dark Horse somehow. Adam tells Nick that he owns him, and Nick wants to know what his brother wants. Unfortunately for Nick, what Adam wants isn’t anything to do with money or business. Adam intends to raise Christian as his own.

Adam has already learned that Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) new husband adopted his son Connor, and Adam is even more determined to get Christian and be a father to his son. Of course, Nick feels that he is Christian’s father, and he’s raised him for the past couple of years. This fight could have dire consequences for the little boy.