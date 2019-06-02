Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Adorable Video Of Her Daughter, Ivey

Jamie Lynn Spears took to her Instagram account recently to share an adorable video clip of her 1-year-old daughter, Ivey Joan Watson, who appears to have just finished off a meal.

“Are you full?” Spears can be heard asking her toddler, who calls attention to her belly with a bright smile on her face with bits of her meal still dripping down the side of her mouth.

The adorable child nodded her head up and down as her mommy asked if she was done eating. Wearing a large bib to protect her clothing from her food, Ivey’s light tresses were pulled back out of her face in pigtails.

As her 1.5 million followers know, Spears is a very proud mother-of-two, who frequently shares photos of both her daughters on social media. In addition to Ivey, Spears also has a 10-year-old daughter named Maddie Briann Aldridge.

In the caption of her sweet video, Jamie Lynn noted that in addition to her daughter’s belly being full, her heart was also full.

While the video is still very new to Spears’ profile, it didn’t take long for her fans to gush over how adorable her baby girl is. In just over six hours on the platform, the short clip had already received more than 30,000 views and 87 comments.

“Omg the cuteness! Baby’s laugh full our hearts with joy imediataly[sic],” one fan penned in the comments.

“She’s too cute!! Getting cuter each pic you post,” another fan chimed in.

While 28-year-old Jamie saw fame at a young age, partly due to being the kid sister to pop princess Britney Spears, her adulthood definitely diverged on a different path.

Many of the Jamie Lynn’s Instagram posts feature adorable snapshots of her family and encouragement to other mothers in the captions.

One recent post featured a super candid shot of Jamie in a public restroom pushing her daughter Ivey’s stroller. The casual on-the-go Jamie wore a simple white T-shirt dress, a camo jacket, and sunglasses as she took a “no-nonsense” vibe selfie.

The post was an attempt to connect with some of her fans on a personal level, mother to mothers. This photo shared the struggle of having to use the facilities alone out in public when you have a baby in a stroller.

Loading...

Jamie’s fellow mother fans “felt” her to the tune of 24,000 likes and over 200 comments.

“Learning how to pee with a baby in my arms because i couldn’t fit a cart or stroller in the stall with me. one talent i never thought i’d need,” one fan responded in the comments.

Other fans echoed the struggles of needing to use the bathroom in public when you are alone with a child in the comments.

Despite being dedicated to being a full-time mom, Spears still has a passion for music and continues to write and record country music when she can.