IKEA Recreates Monica And Rachel’s Apartment From ‘Friends’ For New Advertisement

Any true Friends fan likely has the details that make up the inside of Rachel and Monica’s apartment memorized. In addition to the famous Central Perk coffee house, it was the location where the majority of the episodes were set. The characters often gathered around the small kitchen table to share a meal or congregated in the living room around the TV. Every detail, from the purple walls to the French poster and even the carefully organized kitchen are hard to forget. Now, if you really wanted your living room to look just like Monica and Rachel’s, your dream could come true with the help of the furniture store IKEA. In a recent advertisement, the Swedish furniture store recreated the famous apartment using their brand’s own furniture and decor, according to Today.

The IKEA recreation of the Friends living room was just about exactly as we all remember it. However, in place of some of Monica’s more outdated decor pieces, they substituted a few of their own accent items like a multi-colored throw pillow and a lime green ottoman. Their Ektorp armchair and Lack coffee table fit in perfectly, tying the look together. It’s not hard to picture the six friends gathered around the living space.

The recreation was part of IKEA’s recent campaign called the “IKEA Real Life Series.” A statement on the company’s website explains the purpose of the campaign.

IKEA DOES 'FRIENDS' The new "IKEA Real Life Series" campaign has brought to life the iconic living rooms from TV shows including Friends, The Simpsons, and Stranger Things so that fans can shop the look and live in TV land! https://t.co/kYXfnrM7Dd #Ikea #retail #retailtrends pic.twitter.com/pWsHCZVVtU — Retail Schmetail (@Schmetail) May 31, 2019

“We brought to life the iconic living rooms of the most beloved families of all times, through tons of furniture combinations in lots of different styles and sizes – and at affordable prices. We’ve grouped all the products for each room for you, so it’s easy to recreate what you see here in your own home. Take a look and make your living room iconic with Ikea.”

In addition to Friends, Ikea also recreated the living rooms featured in several other popular shows as well. The brightly-colored living room from The Simpsons was another that was featured. The brand also created their own version of the living room from the smash hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

The brand collaborated with a marketing agency name Publicis Spain for the project. Chief creative officer Eduardo Marques spoke about the process of recreating these famous living spaces.