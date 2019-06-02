Prince William Treated Kate More Like A ‘Servant’ Than ‘Girlfriend,’ Alleges Royal Biographer

It seems like the Duke of Cambridge can lay claim to being Prince-Not-So-Charming. After persistent rumors of Prince Williams’s extramarital affair with his posh neighbor Rose Hanbury, royal fans are digging deeper into William and Kate’s relationship and have discovered some explosive allegations made by royal biographer Andrew Morton, per Marie Claire UK.

Though The Inquisitr had previously reported on other anecdotes from his 2011 biography, William & Catherine: Their Story, fans have recently uncovered some less savory details about their relationship.

According to Morton, a friend of the couple, Michael Chong, claimed that their relationship was far from a fairy-tale romance.

“William could be an overwhelming presence at times, Kate felt taken for granted – treated like a servant rather than a girlfriend.”

“He could be flip and curt with her,” Chong added.

“He expected Kate to run after him and the longer they knew each other, the more he seemed to keep her on a tight leash.”

William and Kate met as fellow students at prestigious St. Andrews University in Scotland. Kate famously caught William’s eye after she participated in a fashion show for charity where she wore a sheer dress.

However, Morton’s book claims that though the pair lived together from their second year onwards, they nonetheless had an “edgy relationship” and that “they were always in an out.”

Middleton Family/Clarence House / Getty Images

Another source echoed similar sentiments about the royal romance.

“There were often spats, rows and break-ups.”

The couple had a public breakup in 2007, which was reportedly instigated by William who allegedly claimed he needed space. However, William and Kate reunited after a few months and were engaged in the fall of 2010.

More recently, the Cambridges have been dogged by rumors that the future king had cheated on Kate with her neighbor and former friend, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

Back in March, several British tabloids reported that Kate and Rose had a falling out. After William threatened the media with legal action, reporters started delving into the story and learned of the rumored romance.

The whispers became more mainstream after Giles Coren, a reporter for The Times, seemed to confirm the romance in a since-deleted tweet in which he wrote, “everyone knows about the affair, darling,” per Cheat Sheet.

In late April, the rumors culminated when Prince William and his alleged affair trended worldwide on Twitter, as reported by The Inquisitr.

However, despite the gossip, the Cambridges have put on a happy front. The entire family, including youngsters Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and little Prince Louis, appeared together and in good spirits at the RHS Chelsea Garden Show.

Kate had designed a “Back to Nature” garden for the event.