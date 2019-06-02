Ashley Graham And Her Sister, Abigail, Flaunt Cleavage In Low Cut Swimsuits On Instagram

Ashley Graham and her sister Abigail soaked up the sun in matching low-cut, green swimsuits on Instagram and the Sports Illustrated model’s fans are raving about it. As of writing, the photo has almost 100,000 likes and close to 200 comments.

“Awesome! Love the confidence and curves! Beautiful sisters,” one follower wrote.

“I love you Ashley and your sister is beautiful! God bless” another fan commented.

According to the caption of the post, the photo is part of a promotional campaign for Ashley’s collection for Swimsuits For All. The image is meant to recreate photos from their childhood so Ashley included the throwback photo in her post as well. Abigail did the same on her Instagram page but in that photo, she’s wearing a patterned one piece, while Ashley has on a floral print bikini.

“Had the best time joining my sis @ashleygraham @swimsuitsforall campaign and recreating some of our favorite pics from childhood! Love ya, sissy!! Sistahhh sistaaahhhh!!!” Abigail wrote in her caption.

According to Pop Sugar, Swimsuits For All released Ashley Graham’s capsule collection earlier this year. It features a wide range of styles, ranging from sizzling hot bikinis to elegant one-pieces and designs that blend sexiness and elegance. As you can expect from a collection by the most famous plus-sized model in the world, the sizes range from 4 to 24.

During a recent interview with InStyle Magazine, Ashley opened up about her favorite designs from the collection.

“We have two one-shoulder one-pieces with cutouts that I love,” she said.

“We wanted to make sure the collection featured a variety of styles, materials and colorways this season so there was something for everyone.”

Ashley shared that her sister is passionate about body positivity like she is, even more so now because she recently had a baby.

And although she confessed to owning about 50 swimsuits, she advised that women should prioritize “quality over quantity.”

“Invest in a few staple pieces that will last a few seasons,” Ashley said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ashley Graham is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK and she’s wearing a teal two-piece swimsuit. It’s her third time on the cover of the magazine. In her Instagram post about this achievement, Ashley marveled at the strides that plus-sized representation has made in the fashion world, noting that larger women were hardly ever on magazine covers when she was growing up and they were almost never in a bikini.

“To everyone putting on a bathing suit this summer – this cover is for YOU,” she wrote.